Rudy Lira Kusuma Reviews Win Broker and His Team TOP AGENT Status
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent reviews from local home buyers and sellers for Rudy Lira Kusuma have given the real estate broker and his team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty TOP AGENT status in the SoCal area, the broker announced today.
“I’m extremely proud to be a Top Agent and to know that my team and I are helping clients achieve their dreams.” Said Rudy Lira Kusuma. “Home buyers and sellers know they can depend on us to get the job done and often much faster and for much more money than they anticipated. That level of service is why Rudy Lira Kusuma Reviews are always very positive.”
In addition to receiving multiple five-star reviews on Google and Zillow, the broker and his team also have received praise through video testimonials the team have shared on YouTube. In one client video, home seller Cindy Kerr discusses working with Rudy and his team to sell homes that she inherited. Cindy, who is also a real estate broker and owns a company in Oklahoma, noted that it was important to her to choose a broker who had systems in place and who could get her top dollar for the home.
“I have nothing but good things to say about Rudy and his team.” Cindy said. “I would recommend anyone who needs to sell a home in the Southern California area that you call Rudy.” She continued.
In addition to celebrating Rudy Lira Kusuma reviews and Top Agent status, the broker and his Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team also took the time to share the top 3 reasons why home buyers and sellers choose to work with them. According to the broker, one reason is that the listing is guaranteed to sell or the broker will buy it himself, another is that homes the team sells sell for more than $17,500 above average sale prices, and finally, the team also has access to 25,267 buyers in waiting.
Learn more about Rudy Lira Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team by visiting www.yourhomesoldguaranteed.com Telephone: 626-789-0159
Rudy Lira Kusuma
CA DRE 01820322
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
