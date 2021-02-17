2021-02-17 11:44:22.023 $169,000 Winning Show Me Cash Ticket Sold at St. Louis C-Store

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
$169,000 Winning Show Me Cash Ticket Sold at St. Louis C-Store

Donnell Marshall of St. Louis claimed a $169,000 Show Me Cash prize from the Feb. 4 drawing. Marshall’s ticket was one of two that matched all five numbers drawn to split the $338,000 jackpot. The winning numbers on Feb. 4 were 5, 13, 17, 32 and 36.

The winning ticket was purchased at A & A Grocery, 4323 Jennings Station Road, in St. Louis. Marshall claimed the prize Feb. 5 in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county. 

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $118,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. 

