2021-02-17 16:42:46.27 Webster Groves Couple Wins $169,000 Show Me Cash Prize

2021-02-17 16:42:46.27

Randy and Patricia Adolph of Webster Groves purchased one of two Show Me Cash tickets that matched all five numbers drawn in the Feb. 4 drawing, earning the couple $169,000 – half the $338,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers that night were 5, 13, 17, 32 and 36.

The Adolphs purchased their ticket at Schnuck’s Market, 8650 Big Bend Blvd., in St. Louis. The other winning ticket, also worth $169,000, was sold at A&A Grocery in St. Louis.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.