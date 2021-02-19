Give 5G Wireless Technology a Boost with New 2.2-5 Connectors
Amphenol RF expands 2.2-5 product series to include additional connectors optimized for popular conformable and semi-rigid cables.DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce the expansion of our 2.2-5 product series. This expansion includes new plug and jack cable mount configurations designed for 0.141” conformable, RG-402, Times Tflex 402 and Belden 1673A semi-rigid cable. The 2.2-5 interface is a compact version of the 4.3-10 connector series with a footprint that is 53% smaller. These connectors are lightweight and robust which makes them ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.
The 2.2-5 connector series is designed the meet the needs of applications that require low PIM in order to avoid interference in network quality during high-speed data transmission. These connectors offer flexibility in installation and are IP68 rated in the mated condition. This allows for prolonged exposure to the elements without compromising the performance.
2.2-5 connectors are precision machined with a brass body and a beryllium copper contact. They are ideal for wireless applications such as small cells, mobile networks, distributed antenna systems (DAS), low power base stations and in-building architecture, and are critical to 5G communication technology.
Learn More: 2.2-5 Product Series Data Sheet
