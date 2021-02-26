Execs In The Know & COPC Inc. Partner to Release the CXMB Series 2020 Corporate Edition Report

New research reveals valuable insights from customer experience leaders during a tumultuous 2020.

The release of the CXMB Series 2020 Corporate Edition report is a valuable step in unpacking and understanding how our community responded to a very challenging and thought-provoking year.” — Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience industry leaders Execs In The Know and customer experience (CX) consulting firm COPC Inc. have announced the public release of the Customer Experience Management Benchmark (CXMB) Series 2020 Corporate Edition report.

In compiling this year’s report, the research team surveyed CX leaders at more than 160 organizations from around the globe, constituting the largest research cohort since the CXMB Series first launched in 2012. Survey participants were asked roughly 120 questions in the areas of operational best practices and strategic objectives, producing a wealth of industry-related insights, including these highlights:

• 50% of respondents indicated they undertook a fast-tracking of strategic objectives as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

• 62% of respondents indicated they would not revert to pre-pandemic staffing models, even after things return to “normal”

• 55% of respondents felt the performance of remotely trained agents was comparable to in-center trained agents, whereas 9% thought performance was better, and 29% thought performance was worse

• 82% of respondents believe they have a good understanding of which channels their customers prefer to use (up from 57% in 2019)

“To say the past year has presented our community with unique challenges and opportunities is a significant understatement,” said Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know. “The release of the CXMB Series 2020 Corporate Edition report is a valuable step in unpacking and understanding how our community responded to a very challenging and thought-provoking year. We are deeply appreciative to every brand and individual that participated in this year’s survey, and we are grateful to be in a position to present this research to the industry.”

The 2020 Corporate Edition report is one half of the CXMB Series, a bi-annual research project that includes both consumer and corporate perspectives, each in their respective editions. The CXMB Series is produced as a result of a research partnership between Execs In The Know and COPC Inc. and has been published on an ongoing basis since 2012. You can learn more about the CXMB Series, and download previous volumes at no cost, by visiting the Execs In The Know CXMB Series page.

This year’s Corporate Edition report was released during CustomerCONNECT, February 23–24, 2021. CustomerCONNECT is an innovative, fully virtual event designed to bring together the world’s foremost customer experience executives for an extraordinary opportunity to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate for an improved customer experience. For those who missed the live broadcast of CustomerCONNECT, the entire event is currently available on-demand. To gain access to this on-demand content, simply register here.

Are you a CX executive leading care operations at a top brand? Consider becoming a part of Execs In The Know’s prestigious community of customer experience leaders where you can discuss insights such as those found in the CXMB Series, and networking with fellow CX leaders. To learn more about Execs In The Know’s “Know It All” (KIA) Online Community, visit the community site.