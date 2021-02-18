Secure and Protect Your System with IP67 TNC and RP-TNC Tamper-Resistant Products
Amphenol RF TNC and RP-TNC connector designs feature waterproof interfaces ideal for use in outdoor and security-sensitive applications.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to offer waterproof IP rated connectors and cable assemblies as part of our growing TNC and RP-TNC product series. These products are specifically designed for use in applications where systems may be compromised through exposure to the elements or external tampering, providing strong protection against both.
TNC and RP-TNC connectors in this series operate at 50 Ohms and are typically constructed from brass and beryllium copper with durable nickel-plated bodies and gold-plated contacts. These interfaces utilize the familiar threaded interface which ensures mating stability and reliable electrical performance. These connectors are designed for use with 1.13 mm micro coax cable and are available in a variety of configurations including front-mounted bulkhead jacks which can be fastened on the inside of the panel or enclosure which provides additional security for sensitive systems.
Pre-configured cable assemblies are terminated to a wide variety of ultraminiature or microminiature connector products. These products, from the smallest AMC or AMC4 plugs, to standard MCX connectors, will also fit through the mounting hole, allowing for easy installation to the panel. Additional micro coax cable assemblies are available featuring 1.32 and 1.37 mm cable types.
Waterproof sealed solutions are engineered to protect your application from outside elements and are fully tested to IP67 specifications in the mated and unmated condition. RF lines are designed to meet interface performance specifications, with the addition of internal and external sealing features. IP67
products are suited for a number of applications, including remote outdoor enclosures, portable radios, handheld devices and industrial equipment.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
