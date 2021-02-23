Founder of True Online Presence, Andy Splichal, Releases Newest Addition to the Make Each Click Count Book Series

Andy Splichal, Best of Los Angeles Award-Winning Author

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author, Andy Splichal, has just released the third book of his Make Each Click Count trilogy. This newest book, "Make Each Click Count Using Google Retargeting – Reach The 97% That Don’t Immediately Buy" was published February 7, 2021.

Written for eCommerce advertisers, this book teaches how to advertise to online users who visit a website, but do not purchase. The process, called retargeting or remarketing, is an effective way to keep your products in front of those that have shown past interest in your products, but who are not yet customers.

"Make Each Click Count Using Google Retargeting – Reach The 97% That Don’t Immediately Buy" is specifically written to demonstrate step-by-step how to create highly effective retargeting ads within the Google Ads interface. From inception to completion, this book is an absolute must read if you are looking to maximize your results using Google retargeting.

“I am excited to share the strategy of Google retargeting to advertisers across the world through my newest book” said author Andy Splichal. “Although the technique of retargeting is not new, a resource that clearly demonstrates how to effectively and easily implement the technique was at least before clearly missing” he continued.

To celebrate the release of this new book, the book is currently offered at a limited-time, special introductory price of $1.99 for the Kindle version of Amazon through the end of the February.

“I like to create this special pricing incentive when I first release a book” Andy says. “I believe that offering a super low welcome-to-the-world new book pricing as a way to reward those who closely follow my work” he concluded.

It is no secret that if you are selling your products online the industry average shows only 3% will buy. That leaves 97% of website visitors that will leave your website never to be heard from again. Now eCommerce business owners have the opportunity to continue to market to those visitors through implementing well-constructed Google retargeting campaigns.

"Make Each Click Count Using Google Retargeting" provides readers with the knowledge of creating effective marketing campaigns using industry best-practices in an easy-to-follow instructional format.

The introductory pricing can be found by visiting Amazon through the end of February. In addition, the book is also available at www.makeeachclickcount.com/googleretargeting

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Andy Splichal, who was recently named to the Best of Los Angeles Awards’ 2020's Fascinating 100 List, is the founder and managing partner of True Online Presence, author of the Make Each Click Count book series, host of the Make Each Click Count podcast and founder of Make Each Click Count University. He is a certified online marketing strategist with twenty plus years of experience helping companies increase their online presence and profitable revenues. To find more information on Andy Splichal, visit www.trueonlinepresence.com or read The Full Story on his blog, blog.trueonlinepresence.com.

New episodes of the Make Each Click Count Podcast, are released each Friday and can be found on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Apple Podcast and www.makeeachclickcount.com/podcast.

Contact Andy

1-888-456-6943

info@trueonlinepresence.com