Infotools launches new Multi-Reference Significant Difference (MRSD) feature for its software platform, Harmoni
New functionality added to leading cloud-based market research platform allows users to view statistically significant differences against multiple references
Consumer insights professionals need technology solutions that directly address the unique characteristics and complexities of market research data.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis and reporting solutions, has released a new feature for its Harmoni platform for calculating statistically significant differences. With the new Multi-Reference Significant Difference (MSRD) feature, calculations can be performed against single or multiple reference groups, allowing researchers to measure probability and confidence levels more accurately. MSRD clearly highlights patterns in the data to quickly visualize key differences among variables and deliver higher quality insights.
Market research analyses have uncertainties built-in, simply because respondent samples are an approximation of the populations they represent. The MRSD feature in Harmoni addresses these uncertainties head-on by letting researchers easily investigate patterns among groups and understand key variables in context.
Not only does this add to the interpretative power of Harmoni, it is also so easy to use. Users can assign reference groups with just a few clicks, customize confidence levels, and perform complex analysis while filtering on any chosen data point.
- Allows the calculation of statistical differences against one or more reference groups, indicating results with clear visual markers.
- Highlights patterns of these significant differences within the data, simultaneously showing the main differences and relationships between variables.
- Facilitates the creation of robust insights based on similarities, differences and overall patterns within the data.
"Consumer insights professionals need technology solutions that directly address the unique characteristics and complexities of market research data," said Geoff Lowe, Director at Infotools. "Harmoni is purpose-built with this in mind, understanding the challenges of things like representative samples, data weighting and statistical significance. Our new MRSD feature quickly draws the user’s attention to differences and similarities in the data for greater understanding of the story that data is telling."
Harmoni is a cloud-based "data-to delivery" software platform that streamlines everything from data processing through to analysis, reporting, visualization, dashboarding, distribution, and data alerts. The platform is largely data agnostic, supporting a wide range of data sources such as SQL, SPSS, Excel, CSV, tab-delimited files as well as API connections to leading data collection platforms. It harmonizes data from multiple sources into one usable data set, using the power of automation and machine learning, along with extensive domain expertise. The result is real-time insights based on the very latest available data, presented and shared through advanced reporting, dashboards and storytelling capabilities.
About Infotools
Infotools is an award-winning software and services provider with particular expertise in processing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. The company offers a powerful cloud-based software platform, Harmoni, which is purpose-built for market research data, together with data experts who can drive data harmonization, insights discovery, analysis, visualization and reporting. Established in 1990, and with a presence in the US, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, Infotools works with some of the world’s best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Shell Orange, Samsung and Mondelēz. For more information, visit www.infotools.com or follow on Twitter @infotools.
Marie Melsheimer
Campbell Consulting
+1 541-389-3337
