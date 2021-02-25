Choosing the Right Property Management Company for You
EINPresswire.com/ -- So you’ve decided to get into the short-term rental game, turning your investment property into real profit. However, you don’t have the time or energy to spend on all the details of managing that property. Who does? Being 100% hand-off as a short-term rental property owner is the dream. That’s when you need to hire a property management company to be your eyes, ears, and brain. But which one is the right one for you?
Anyone can promote themselves as the “best property management company in town!” So you’ll have to sift through the madness and baseless claims to find just the right one because choosing the wrong property manager could cost you time and money, defeating the entire purpose of using one in the first place.
As a leader in the property management industry, Mt. Royal Homes has proven to be a reliable source when helping owners research and select the company they want to work with. So let’s take a look below at Mt. Royal’s unsolicited advice on choosing the right company that works for you.
Choosing a Good Property Management Company
As the property owner, you will literally be buying more time for yourself.
The property management company will oversee all cleaning and housekeeping, resulting in a consistently impeccable home/unit.
Only skilled and licensed professionals will perform maintenance and repair work.
Your guests will receive fast inquiry responses and on-call emergency contacts.
The property management company will have a wealth of knowledge from insurance claims to security protection.
Your occupancy and rates will be monitored regularly.
Choosing a Bad Property Management Company
You would have to manage cleaning, maintenance, or guest issues on your own if the property management company isn’t holding up their end of the deal.
Your occupancy and rates will suffer, affecting your bottom line.
The personal touch with guests will be lackluster and disappointing.
Guests will notice the lack of attention paid to them and write bad reviews online.
Theft and property damage could go unnoticed or unreported.
Small or Large Property Management Company?
There is no question when it comes to choosing the size of the management company you want to go with: a smaller, local company will give you the attention and listing value that you deserve (and pay for). And being local, the company will be a better, more spatially aware source for your out-of-town guests.
How to Find A Property Management Company Online
If you’re located in a fairly populated area, you will likely have many options when it comes to finding a property management company. You can simply do a Google search for “property management company (city).”
But if you have trouble finding one through a search engine, try looking to social media like Facebook Groups. Post about your property manager search in a related group, and see the responses you get. Most of the time, people who feel very passionately either way about a company will give you their honest opinions.
Always Read the Reviews
First, no matter what size, you must choose a property management company with an online presence: website and social media. Having an online presence is a good indicator of guest satisfaction (or dissatisfaction) in the form of reviews.
Many property management companies encourage owners to leave reviews, and you can certainly reach out to these owners to see if you can get any more feedback about that specific company. If they were extremely positive or negative, it’s always a good idea to try to contact a fellow owner about their experience.
At the same time, take all negative reviews with a grain of salt. Just as some guests leave unfair negative reviews on listings, the property management company could be the recipient of an unfair review from an angry host. Luckily, if the reviewer will talk to you about their bad experience, just ask them a few questions to understand the cause of the negative review and make your own judgement if it was earned by the company.
Yelp, Better Business Bureau, Angie’s List, Google My Business, and Facebook Reviews are all excellent and trustworthy platforms for real property management company reviews.
Questions To Ask Your Potential Property Manager
If you’ve finally narrowed down your search to your top one or two property managers, now all you need to do is communicate with them, ask the tough questions, and dig even more. Below is Mt. Royal Homes’ list of top five questions you need to ask and the answers you SHOULD hear:
Do you monitor guest reviews? (Answer: “Yes.”)
What is the biggest issue you have with managing all of your properties? (Answer: The only wrong answer is if they say none.)
How do you handle early check-in and late check-out requests? (Answer: “We accommodate this when possible, most of the time.”)
How do you hire cleaners? (Answer: “We send the same cleaners to the same properties whenever possible.”)
How long does the average owner stay with the company? (Answer: “A year or longer.”)
Final Thoughts
All property management companies are not created the same. Like anything worth doing, you need to spend time figuring out what is right for you as the owner. Know exactly what you need and communicate those needs and your expectations with any potential property manager. You’ll save yourself more time, money, and headaches in the long run.
If you’re still having trouble figuring out what’s what with property management companies, reach out to Mt. Royal Homes and learn how the process of listing your property can work seamlessly.
Kathrine Cupp
Kathrine Cupp
