OPIOIDS BUPRENORPHINE EXEC ORDER SHOULD ALLOW DOCTORS FLEXIBILITY TO SAVE LIVES; MORE MEDIA BY BOB WEINER, FMR WH SPKSMN
EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Clinton White House Drug Office spokesman Robert Weiner has had several TV and radio interviews since the election. On the Alan Nathan Show's 200 stations on the Main Street Radio Network with guest host Joseph Patterson, Weiner argued that the new executive order stopping doctors from prescribing Buprenorphine as a treatment for patients with heroin/opioids addiction is the "wrong decision" Weiner said that doctors "need Buprenorphine as a treatment tool to save lives…I hope it’s rethought.” He also said the Oregon referendum loosening restrictions on hard drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine is "extremely ill thought-out and will increases car crashes, hospital emergency room cases, and hard-pressed treatment facilities."
Link to interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JVRf9sMhtQ&feature=youtu.be
On February 16, Weiner was on the Alan Nathan Show on Mainstreet Radio Network, also with guest host Joseph Patterson, to discuss the upshot of the horrific January 6 Capitol events and the pending Congressional Commission (two segments).
Part 1 of interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1Fvwo7Wq9o&feature=youtu.be
Part 2 of interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OINmHnoBf0s&feature=youtu.be
On January 22, Weiner was interviewed by Cathy Newman of London Times Radio's "Drive" program, asserting Biden is "hitting the ground running on Coronavirus."
Link to interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yN6etTsE7A8&feature=youtu.be
On January 21, Weiner was interviewed live on LBC Radio Britain (Leading Britain's Conversation) by Darren Adam about the Biden Inauguration starting the "healing process by rational government decision making."
Link to interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yqPtlUNGGY&feature=youtu.be
On January 20 (Inauguration Day) Weiner was interviewed live by Mark Dolan from the Talk Radio TV station to discuss what the country can look forward to under the Biden administration
Link to interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JRdn7UZwakA&feature=youtu.be
On Inauguration Day, Weiner was interviewed live on The Dave Elliott Show, WGUF #1 SW FL NEWS-TALK on Biden’s inauguration and legislative agenda
Link to interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZhhWRGwW5g&feature=youtu.be
On January 17, Weiner was interviewed live by hosts Jenny Kleeman and Luke Jones about the Inauguration on their show on London Times Radio.
Link to interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJcGNCAeI1E&feature=youtu.be
On January 6-7, Weiner was interviewed live on LBC Radio Britain (Leading Britain's Conversation) and London Times Radio. Statements by Robert Weiner:
· “I just HAD to see the final Electoral Vote action by Congress as it happened (3:40 AM), how the people I know many of handled it given the awfully historic day, and knew they would put confidence back in country and they did.”
· “The one thing I didn't expect was Pence's perfect-pitch actions all through it.”
· “You could see in his face and tone, and how he followed and respected Pelosi's guidance and worked with her, his love of Constitutional process -- and also in his face and tone, the disgust at the Trump demands he ignored.”
· “He knew the process and finality was more important than Trump's bull and he was willing to sacrifice any future endorsement for doing this at this time.”
On January 7, Weiner was interviewed live by David Lammy on LBC Radio Britain (Leading Britain's Conversation) -- LBC called for his reaction immediately following USA networks' declaration that Joe Biden had won the US Presidency
Link to interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aE_sk-luZBo&feature=youtu.be
On January 6 -- Robert Weiner was interviewed live on London Times Radio, re Trump vs Biden election
Some highlights from the interview:
· “McConnell will reboot and help with the predictable bills for infrastructure, fixing health care, and virus relief including to small businesses and workers' unemployment, because a lot of Republican Senators also want that.”
· “They will all run from Trump now as fast as they can by non-statements like McConnell just made on counting the votes (he said to do) while ignoring Trump's blustering malicious but irrelevant lawsuits on it.”
· “I am hopeful of bipartisanship and McConnell cares about his and Senate's reputation. Actually has done that in the past. But Trump has been a negative on it. Now gone. Every Congress regardless of parties with a new President starts by trying to look cooperative.”
· “I think that attitude prevails, and I hope that is why the stock market bounced back.”
Link to interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IjpYUG9RZXk&feature=youtu.be
On November 6, Weiner was interviewed live on London Times Radio, re Trump vs. Biden election
Link to interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IjpYUG9RZXk&feature=youtu.be
On November 4, Weiner was interviewed live on The Rick Smith Show, national labor and Pennsylvania 10-station network, re Trump vs Biden election
Link to interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYm9EaTdLDg&feature=youtu.be
November 3 (Election Day) Weiner was interviewed live on Sky News, British worldwide TV network
Link to interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AssfoyDVywU&feature=youtu.be
Op-eds
On December 2, Weiner and senior policy analyst Ben Lasky wrote an op-ed in the Washington Times about how President Biden should give Trump credit for “Operation Warp Speed” in order to help bring the country together on the vaccine. He has since done so.
Weiner and Lasky begin, “If President Biden wants to succeed with his bipartisanship, get Republicans to cooperate, protect the nation from resurgences of the COVID-19 virus and help the economy roar back, here’s a plan: Do a speech including giving President Trump credit for the vaccine’s Operation Warp Speed.”
Link to published article: http://weinerpublic.com/20201202.pdf
On November 17, Weiner wrote a piece in the Washington Post about how the war on drugs has not been a failure.
Weiner begins, “It’s simply not true to say ‘The war on drugs isn’t working’ [editorial, Nov. 13] and assert that it is ‘difficult to assert how new drug laws will affect drug usage.’ There is a record on both points.” Weiner lays out the record including increases in drug use in states with legalization in the past decade but 40% reduction nationally in recreational drug use since the 70's.
Link to published article: http://weinerpublic.com/20201117.pdf
