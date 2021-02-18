Raleigh Entrepreneur Donald Thompson is named to Forbes Next 1000 List
Premier initiative recognizes individuals who redefine business
I know that a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion at work can change the conversation and drive sustainable business outcomes.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public speaker, author, executive coach and serial entrepreneur Donald Thompson was named to Forbes’ Next 1000: The Upstart Entrepreneurs Redefining the American Dream this week.
— Donald Thompson
Thompson is currently the co-founder and CEO of The Diversity Movement, a technology-driven diversity, equity and inclusion consultancy and the CEO of Walk West, a multi-award winning digital marketing firm. He is a board member and DEI expert at Creative Allies, a multicultural marketing agency for sports, business, and entertainment clients, and helped launch Proposa, an intuitive and meaningful interface that aids professionals from all walks of life to create stunning and time-saving proposals.
"I am incredibly grateful to Forbes for recognizing not only myself but also The Diversity Movement with this award,” Thompson said. “I know that a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion at work can change the conversation and drive sustainable business outcomes."
Forbes first-of-its-kind initiative spotlights bold and inspiring entrepreneurs on their way to great success. The Next 1000 list celebrates ambitious sole proprietors, self-funded shops and pre-revenue startups who are redefining what it means to build and run a business today, especially in the “new normal.” Its members are ‘proof-positive that American entrepreneurship remains resilient, vibrant and ever-changing,’ according to the magazine. These individuals are chosen with the hope that many of these new faces will one day land on the cover of Forbes.
With two decades of experience growing and leading firms, Thompson is a thought leader on goal achievement, influencing company culture and driving exponential growth. As an entrepreneur, Thompson has led companies that have attained successful exits with strong returns for shareholders and employees. He is an angel investor personally infusing over a million dollars in North Carolina ventures alone.
In addition to his executive roles at Walk West and TDM, Thompson also serves as a board member for several organizations in healthcare, technology, marketing, sports and entertainment, and is a Certified Diversity Executive (CDE).
Jason Tyson
Walk West
+1 910-988-9923
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn