Link2City’s Complimentary Stimulus Program to Help Small Businesses Thrive During and After the COVID-19 Recovery
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Link2City, a Miami-based digital marketing agency, has rolled out a digital marketing stimulus package to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
The abrupt and unprecedented collapse of normal business activities last year came with the lingering sense of “What are we going to do next?” The pandemic may be firmly in retreat this year, but now more than ever, it is crucial for small, local businesses to build their online presence.
In the spirit of thinking ahead and staying proactive, Link2City wants to support the local business community. Led by Danny Sibai, this full-service digital creative agency based in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale Area has created its own digital marketing stimulus package to help local businesses get through these challenging times.
Link2City’s Complimentary Stimulus Program
As a result of the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and all the restrictions that came with it, most local businesses are experiencing a disruption in one way or the other. For these businesses, even a little financial support can go a long way.
Google introduced a number of grants and programs to help businesses get through difficult times last year. Link2City was actually one of the digital marketing agencies that helped companies receive Google's stimulus advertising grants. However, this year, the search giant has not done quite as much to take the weight off small businesses that have been disproportionately affected by the ongoing pandemic. This is why Link2City is now offering its own Complimentary Stimulus Program for qualifying businesses to help them make meaningful business improvements, especially in terms of their online presence.
Link2City has consistently delivered digital marketing solutions with a focus on supporting small, local businesses and ensuring that their internet marketing initiatives are as efficient and effective as possible. The Miami SEO Agency is actively trying to help local enterprises to adapt to the new world of running a business in the COVID-age.
How Can a Business Benefit from the Program?
As part of its continued effort to help local businesses, Link2City is conducting a series of monthly checklists to enable enterprises to proactively identify any issues and areas of concern with their online presence. These checklists will help businesses take appropriate action to improve their site’s organic performance and meet both Google and marketplace trends.
In their initiative, Link2City is focusing on some of the most critical elements of a business’s online presence, including:
● Domain Authority
● Website Health
● Google Friendly Grading
● Page Speed
● Coding audit
● Market Share
● Browser compatibility test
● Social Result Grading
● Analytics Key Element Review – e.g., bounce rate
● Retargeting
● Digital Directories
● ADA Compliance Audit
● Competitor Audit
By helping small businesses strengthen their online presence, Link2City gives them a better chance to position their website for success in the “new normal” during and after COVID-19 recovery. Their Complimentary Stimulus Program (which has a total value of about $3865) will benefit a business by keeping their workforce going strong, optimizing their marketing costs, and connecting them with more customers.
The million-dollar question: how does a business apply for this free offer?
Any small business owner who wants to take advantage of Link2City’s Complimentary Stimulus Program can visit their “Annual Checkup Digital Strategy for 2021” and fill out a simple form on the page. Link2City can also be reached on call at (305) 259-7776.
About Link2City
Link2City is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Miami, Florida. They offer a wide range of integrated marketing and website development services to help businesses address all their demands for online revenue generation and financial sustainability. Link2City has been serving businesses for about two decades and has received multiple Business Excellence Awards for its innovative digital marketing solutions.
Contact
13501 SW 136 Street - Suite 203 Miami, Florida 33186 - USA
Phone: (305) 259-7776 | Website: www.link2city.com
Danny Sibai
Link2City
+1 3058779191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn