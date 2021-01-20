Toxic Backlinks Audit
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Link2City’s Community Initiative for January 2021: Identifying and Cleaning Up Toxic Backlinks
Link2City, a Miami-based digital marketing agency, has launched its new monthly initiative to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Led by Danny Sibai, Link2City has consistently delivered digital marketing solutions with a focus on supporting small, local businesses that have been disproportionately affected by the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Every month since the beginning of the outbreak, the Miami SEO Agency has helped local businesses strengthen key elements of their online presence — e.g., Page Speed, Browser Compatibility, ADA Compliance, etc. — to ensure that their digital marketing efforts are as efficient as possible. The trend continues in 2021 as well; for January, their focus area is “toxic backlinks.”
What are toxic backlinks, and how do they affect a business’s online presence?
Backlinks are at the forefront of every good search engine optimization (SEO) strategy. As a matter of fact, they are one of Google’s top three ranking factors; the other two are content and RankBrain. Important as they are, not all backlinks are equal.
There are high-quality backlinks that can positively impact a business’s visibility on the Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs) and ultimately bring in a plethora of quality traffic to its website. Because high-quality links come from trusted sources with a high Domain Authority (DA), they can also help a business to become an authoritative voice in its niche.
Then there are toxic links (often referred to as bad links, spammy links, or unnatural links) that could negatively affect a business website, endangering its search engine rankings, organic traffic, and, as a result, revenue. These low-quality backlinks can also deteriorate a business’s brand identity by virtue of association with untrusted websites (such as spam websites, virus-infected websites, private blog networks (PBNs), or websites that have not been indexed by Google). In addition to affecting a business’s online marketing efforts, toxic backlinks are also heavily penalized by Google as they intend to manipulate PageRank, which is a violation of the Google Webmaster Guidelines.
How Will Link2City Help?
Link2City has announced its new monthly strategy to support the digital marketing efforts of small businesses and bring up their cash flow as they enter 2021. As part of this new action plan, Link2City is offering eligible local businesses a comprehensive toxic backlink audit to help them proactively identify any issues and areas of concern with their link quality so that they can take action to improve their site’s organic performance.
With a comprehensive backlink audit, Link2City aims to help local businesses get a bird’s-eye view of their website’s backlink profile and identify toxic links before low-quality links can do some serious damage to their online presence. Once identified, these links can be removed to raise the bar on a business’s SEO for higher ranks and more qualified traffic.
Any small business owner who wants to take advantage of Link2City’s toxic backlink audit can visit their “Annual Checkup Digital Strategy for 2021” or call them directly at (305) 259-7776.
About Link2City
Link2City is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Miami, Florida. They offer a wide range of integrated marketing and website development services to help businesses build their brand and increase their bottom line. Link2City has been serving businesses for about two decades and has received multiple Business Excellence Awards for its innovative digital marketing solutions.
