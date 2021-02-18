North Carolina Coronavirus Grants Awarded to 34 Communities

Nearly $27 million in grants has been awarded to 34 municipal and county governments in North Carolina in response to the adverse economic and public health impacts of COVID-19, Governor Roy Cooper announced today.

The federal funds are being distributed through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) program to assist local governments with subsistence payments to prevent evictions and utility disconnections in their communities.

In addition to public utilities and rent assistance, the funds will also provide public facilities support with broadband, communications, and the rehabilitation of buildings as well as financial assistance to small businesses with fewer than 100 employees and micro-enterprises with no more than five employees.

“Our communities need help in recovering from the pandemic and these funds will help with some of their immediate needs,” said Governor Cooper.

Funded through the federal CARES Act by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the North Carolina CDBG-CV grantees include:

Ashe County

Asheboro

Beulaville

Buncombe County

Carrboro

Conover

Eden

Elizabeth City

Fremont

Four Oaks

Graham County

Granite Falls

Haywood County

Hillsborough

Johnston County

Jonesville

Kinston

Maiden

Martin County

Nash County

Newton

Orange County

Oxford

Pitt County

Reidsville

Richmond County

Rockingham County

Rutherford County

Shelby

Tyrell County

Watauga County

Wilson County

Wilson City

Yancey County

“Supporting North Carolina’s smaller communities and businesses is critical for our state’s economic recovery,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders. “These grantees will be able to provide emergency payment assistance for families who desperately need relief due to the pandemic, as well as receive financial support to expand the economic revitalization efforts in their communities.”

The funds will be administered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce Rural Economic Development Division.

