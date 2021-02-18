Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cooper Visits Brunswick County to Survey Tornado Damage

Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited Brunswick County to survey damage following the tornado that touched down in the community on Monday night. Governor Cooper spoke with local emergency management officials as well as homeowners already beginning to recover from the tornado.

“People in Brunswick County were hit hard by this ferocious tornado and we want to make state resources available as much as possible,” said Gov. Cooper.

On Monday night, a tornado hit Brunswick County, severely damaging homes including in the Ocean Ridge Plantation community. Ten people were injured and three people lost their lives. State emergency management and State Highway Patrol have been on the scene since Monday night and continue to assess damage to determine what resources may be available to assist in recovery efforts. 

To allow for proper distancing and safety protocols, coverage of this event was limited to local media. 

Video footage of this event from WECT will be available for media use here and here.

 

