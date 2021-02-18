GRAZIA USA REACHES 4.6 MILLION UNIQUE USERS IN ITS FIRST THREE MONTHS OF OPERATIONS

~ THE LUXURY ITALIAN BRAND ESTABLISHES ITSELF AS THE FASTEST GROWING PUBLISHER IN THE FASHION CATEGORY, WITH ALMOST 50% OF THE AUDIENCE WOMEN AGED 18-34 ~

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. edition of Mondadori Group’s fabled brand Grazia has won the fashionable American audience, with the title — having launched just three months ago — amassing 2.2 million users on graziamagazine.com for the month of January alone.David Thielebeule, Editor in Chief and Chief Creative Officer, made the announcement during New York Fashion Week.What’s more, Mr. Thielebeule said, 48.3 percent of the total audience were aged 18-34, with 73.3 percent of the total audience women.In addition, 21.3 percent of the total audience were aged 18-24, second highest to the sub-set age group of 25-34, which totaled 27 percent of the audience set.Those users spent on average more than 4 minutes per session.“This impressive ‘dwell time’ is testament to the bold, honest, and intelligent journalism being created across three continents from Grazia USA ’s newsrooms in New York, Sydney, and London,” said Mr. Thielebeule. “Readers’ total embrace of Grazia USA demonstrates how we have quickly become the go-to choice for users who want to join the conversation on all things smart and stylish.“The growth rate is also substantially higher than that of our key competitors in the fashion and beauty categories. We believe that our global, multi-channel, and data-driven approach to content – with staff editors and writers across multiple continents – creates a one-of-a-kind community at graziamagazine.com.”In other milestones:— Social reach – defined as the total number of people able to reach across all of Grazia USA’s various social media networks – was 3.1 million in the month of January.— Furthermore, traffic to graziamagazine.com grew 48.55% percent from October 2020 to January 2021, when the site premiered with an exclusive international collaboration with Kim Kardashian-West.— Traffic in December was 1,776,161 unique visitors, a month-on-month increase of 75.59%.— Traffic in November was 1,011,549 unique visitors, a month-on-month increase of 14.37%.— Traffic in October – with the exclusive Kardashian-West digital cover – was 884,467 unique visitors.“This early distinction for Grazia USA results from a three-pronged strategy. One, we have invested in best-in-class journalism, filling our editorial roles with hires from other storied brands; and two, our hyper-focus on trends. We use data to create content that matches our readers. This makes Grazia USA a strong influencer in the field of fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Lastly, our audience development team has partnered with some of the world’s most powerful publishing, search, and social media platforms to create supreme reach and premium placements. That’s why graziamagazine.com consistently ranks at the top of search results and news pages for high volume trending search keywords.”The elegance of Grazia USA is on display with an exclusive photo shoot from history-making photographer Quil Lemons. The 23-year-old recently became the youngest photographer to shoot for Vanity Fair. Now, he has turned his lens to Grazia USA released as part of Grazia’s groundbreaking ‘ GOTHAM: THE REBUILD ’ editorial series and featuring models Julia Vickers and Tatiana Williams. Quil celebrates the quintessential style and boldness of New Yorkers through his photography. In accompaniment, Mr. Thielebeule has penned ‘ A LOVE LETTER TO NEW YORK .’Mr. Thielebeule also announced the new Editor-at-Large of Grazia USA: Casey Brennan, a veteran entertainment journalist who has written for Robb Report, Us Weekly, and Gotham. Ms. Brennan commenced in the role on February 8 and oversees day-to-day management of graziamagazine.com.As part of its roll-out strategy, Grazia USA will also publish a 400+ page quarterly print edition, beginning in September 2021.“Grazia USA will also provide strategic advertising solutions for brands seeking to reach a smart, savvy, and stylish consumer set. Grazia USA will be known for elevating integrated marketing offerings in luxury and lifestyle publishing at a time when others are not,” added Chief Revenue Officer Jillian Maxwell. “We are very optimistic that our growth will continue, as our business initiatives align with fundamental shifts in consumer behavior. Our journey has just begun, and we look forward to showcasing exclusive content during New York Fashion Week with Grazia USA’s ever-growing community of users.”Grazia USA is published under a licensing agreement with Pantheon Media Group, LLC (PMG).ABOUT GRAZIA:Grazia is Italy’s fashion bible, published by the Mondadori Group. For more than 80 years, Grazia has remained in step with changing tastes season after season, style after style. At the top end of quality and design, Grazia is the most accomplished ambassador of the “Made in Italy” brand and is a preferred advertising vehicle for designer, fashion, and beauty companies. Thanks to its experience, excellence and brand value, Grazia is the first Italian weekly magazine to extend its successful formula abroad, creating the most dynamic network on the market with 21 editions worldwide in 23 countries.ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible,first launched in Italy in 1938 by the Mondadori Group. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.