Carnot Compression Brings Innovative Air Compressor To One of America’s Oldest Industries

Sale to Oregon dairy farm marks commercialization of ground-breaking technology

Carnot Compression is commercializing its innovative technology in a compressor industry that has not seen true innovation in decades”
— Todd Thompson
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carnot Compression Inc. (Carnot) is pleased to announce its first partnership in the Dairy Industry. Tilla-Bay Farms of Tillamook Oregon is purchasing a Carnot Compressor for its robotic milking operations.

“Carnot Compression is commercializing its innovative technology in a compressor industry that has not seen true innovation in decades,” said Carnot CEO Todd Thompson. “It was a natural fit to do so alongside Tilla-Bay, a farm in Oregon that has a 100-plus year tradition of innovation in the dairy industry. Among many firsts, Tilla-Bay is the first to implement a robotic dairy on the West Coast".

“Tilla-Bay Farms is the most technologically advanced dairy in the Pacific Northwest, having operated a robotic dairy since 2011,” noted Kurt Mizee, Fourth Generation Dairyman, Tilla-Bay Farms. “Being the first customer in the industry for the Carnot Compressor is a natural step for Tilla-Bay to stay on the leading edge of technology innovation.”

The Carnot Compressor’s oil-free compression process is designed for long operating life with a 100% duty cycle. With only one moving part for the compression process, the Carnot Compressor is well-suited to withstand the round-the-clock cycles demanded by the industry. The result is increased uptime and lower lifetime operating costs for customers.

The compressor is expected to be put into service on the farm in Q2 2021.

About Carnot
Carnot Compression is revolutionizing the compressor industry with its proprietary isothermal compression technology. The Carnot Compressor uses a working liquid to compress gas. The Carnot Compressor delivers low-temperature, oil-free compressed air with high reliability and a 100% duty cycle.


About Tilla-Bay Farms
Tilla-Bay Farms is a family farm focused on quality since 1918. It is home to the first Lely 24/7 robotic milking system in the Western United States, a Lely Vector feeding system and a Lely Calm calf feeding system


Todd Thompson
CEO
Carnot Compression Inc.
(831) 325-4813
todd@carnotcompression.com

www.carnotcompression.com

Todd Thompson
Carnot Compression Inc.
+1 831-325-4813
Carnot Compression Brings Innovative Air Compressor To One of America's Oldest Industries

