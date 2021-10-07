Carnot Compression Receives Notice of Proposed Award From the California Energy Commission
$2 Million Recommended Funding Award Targeted for Field Testing in California
Carnot Compression is moving its innovative oil-free compression technology out of the lab and into the field”SCOTTS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carnot Compression Inc. is pleased to announce it has been selected and recommended for $2 Million in grant funding from the California Energy Commission under Round 3 of Bridge 2020: Bringing Rapid Innovation Development to Green Energy (Solicitation # GFO-20-301).
— Todd Thompson
“Carnot Compression is moving its innovative oil-free compression technology out of the lab and into the field,” said Carnot CEO Todd Thompson. “This proposed award from the CEC will enable us to continue to refine our technology to achieve its energy savings potential and test the product at customer locations in the automotive, agriculture, and biotech industries.”
The Carnot® Compressor oil-free compression process is designed for long operating life with a 100% duty cycle. Utilizing a proprietary isothermal process, the Carnot® Compressor has the potential to significantly reduce energy consumption. The result is increased uninterrupted operating time and lower lifetime maintenance and operating costs for customers.
About the CEC Bridge Solicitation
The purpose of the solicitation is to award follow-on funding for the most promising energy technologies that have previously received an award from an eligible California Energy Commission (Energy Commission) program or United States federal agency. Funding of proposed projects from this solicitation is contingent upon final approval at a publicly noticed CEC business meeting and execution of a grant agreement. The solicitation is posted on the CEC's website.
About Carnot
Carnot Compression is revolutionizing the compressor industry with its proprietary isothermal compression technology. The Carnot® Compressor uses a working liquid to compress gas, thereby delivering low-temperature, oil-free compressed air with high reliability and a 100% duty cycle. Carnot® is a registered trademark of Carnot Compression Inc.
Todd Thompson
Carnot Compression Inc.
+1 831-325-4813
email us here