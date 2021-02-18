CEO of SAR: Developing Services, Enhancing Efficiency and Attracting Investments are among SAR Priorities after Merging
EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO of the Saudi Railways Company "SAR", Dr. Bashar bin Khalid Al-Malik, appreciated the continuous directives and unlimited support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, towards building an integrated and distinct transportation system, including railways, and providing the facilities and legislation necessary to enable the sector to play its role towards optimal investment of the strengths of the Kingdom as a hub for connecting continents, which is one of the three pillars of Vision 2030.
In a statement to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), he noted that the honorable Cabinet’s decision to cancel the Saudi General Organization and its regulations to be replaced by the Saudi Railways Company, "SAR", in any contracts or contracting commitments, agreements, organization licenses and permits or decisions related to the Organization.
He stressed that the new shift represents a qualitative leap for SAR to carry out its responsibility for all inter-city railways in the Kingdom, stressing that it seeks to continue enhancing the gains achieved by the sector with the support of the leadership, by building on the capabilities and expertise that the two agencies have, benefiting from what will be available to them of greater potential in terms of the various assets that the company has acquired, and its human capital, and investing in it through specialized training and continuous rehabilitation, complementing the efforts to prepare specialized national cadres to manage the railway sector and its operation with the highest levels of efficiency and the strictest safety standards.
MANSOUR ALJBARTY
In a statement to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), he noted that the honorable Cabinet’s decision to cancel the Saudi General Organization and its regulations to be replaced by the Saudi Railways Company, "SAR", in any contracts or contracting commitments, agreements, organization licenses and permits or decisions related to the Organization.
He stressed that the new shift represents a qualitative leap for SAR to carry out its responsibility for all inter-city railways in the Kingdom, stressing that it seeks to continue enhancing the gains achieved by the sector with the support of the leadership, by building on the capabilities and expertise that the two agencies have, benefiting from what will be available to them of greater potential in terms of the various assets that the company has acquired, and its human capital, and investing in it through specialized training and continuous rehabilitation, complementing the efforts to prepare specialized national cadres to manage the railway sector and its operation with the highest levels of efficiency and the strictest safety standards.
MANSOUR ALJBARTY
SAR
50 449 4604
email us here