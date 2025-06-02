Advanced Tech Powers Completion of Mina’s First Double-Decker Tents

MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kidana Development and Development Company — the executive arm of the Royal Commission for the City of Makkah and the Holy Sites — has completed the first phase of the double-decker tent project in partnership with the private sector.This phase represents approximately 75% of the total project and is part of a comprehensive development plan aimed at enhancing the pilgrim experience, increasing accommodation capacity, and improving the quality of lodging services in Mina, thereby ensuring a safe and comfortable residential environment for the pilgrims.The first phase of the project was carried out in partnership with Ethraa Hospitality Holding and executed by Ethraa Al-Mashaer Development Company. It spans a lodging area of over 20,000 square meters, consisting of 46 buildings equipped with more than 550 restrooms. The implementation took around 100 days, utilizing a variety of advanced construction technologies that help accelerate execution, while offering more reliable and flexible solutions to adapt to weather fluctuations.The project aims to accommodate around 8,000 pilgrims during Hajj season 1446 AH, from both inside and outside the Kingdom and across various Hajj service packages. This will allow for evaluating the project’s effectiveness and how well it meets the diverse needs of pilgrims, as a prelude to studying the potential for expanding it on a larger scale across the Holy Sites.The full completion of the project is planned for the next Hajj season, with a total accommodation capacity of up to 20,000 pilgrims.This project contributes to enhancing the quality of accommodation services in the Holy Sites and enriching the experience of pilgrims.It provides an organized and secure residential environment that supports the safety of pilgrims and addresses their varied needs.Additionally, it fosters a setting conducive to performing rituals with ease and peace of mind within the camps.Ultimately, the project aims to improve pilgrim satisfaction with their Hajj experience, while also promoting the sustainable and optimal use of space.

