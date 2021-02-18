Newprotein.net - Helping Manufacturers Source Alternative Protein Ingredients

Latest Ingredients in the Novel Protein Space

New resource for product development teams working in the novel protein space, delivers updates on the latest ingredients for alternative protein brands.

ROSSCARBERY, IRELAND, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the global market for plant-based food growing at an unprecedented rate and edible insect protein becoming more accepted for human, animal feed and pet consumption, it can be difficult for food technologists to keep up to date with the latest ingredients available.

newprotein.net is an online resource for food processors, completely focused on delivering information for NPD (New Product Development) teams, so they can quickly and easily research potential ingredients and directly connect to suppliers.

Featuring the latest product updates from manufacturers within the new protein space and a searchable database of suppliers, make sure your novel protein food and beverages include the best possible ingredients to achieve organoleptic perfection.

Whether you're working to incorporate insect-based proteins into pasta or improving the flavour of plant-based milk substitutes, you’ll find everything you need on newprotein.net.

