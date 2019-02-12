Identifying the Microbial Contamination Source - a rapidmicrobiology.com Special Focus

Track and Trace Where Your Contamination is Coming From

Products and services that can help food, pharma and biotech processors precisely identify microbial contaminants to help track and trace the root cause.

CORK CITY, CORK, IRELAND, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As microbiology moves on from the traditional ‘genus’ and ‘species’ biochemical based identification systems, this rapidmicrobiology.com special focuses on products and services that can help food, pharma and biotech processors precisely identify microbial contaminants to help track and trace the root cause of product contamination problems.

Amongst the topics explored are how Multi Locus Sequence Typing (MLST) can be useful to identify whether isolates of the same species are in fact the same strain, especially useful when working with commonly encountered environmental isolates.

In a downloadable white paper find out how ribotyping can be a powerful, cost-effective and labor saving addition to any microbial analysis and could provide a valuable alternative for a WGS (Whole Genome Sequencing) laboratory as an important component of an overall food safety plan.

When time is tight, the Listeria PatternAlert™ assay, is a breakthrough method to rapidly characterize Listeria strains direct from enrichment. The method helps food producers identify sites where Listeria is present and so trace back sources of contamination.

Also, in this special - find out the importance of the Burkholderia cepacia complex and the advantages of a recA sequencing approach when trying to speciate members of the B. cepacia complex.

Read more details on these and more on rapidmicrobiology.com's "Special Focus on Identifying the Contamination Source".



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.