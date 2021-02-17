Sen. Elaine Gannon Discusses the Past Week in the Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — In this week’s edition of “Keeping Up,” Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-DeSoto, discusses legislation protecting small businesses, first responders and certain manufactures from lawsuits stemming from COVID-19.
