21A100518 / Burglary / Williston Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A100518

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Hunt

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 02-15-21 / 1359 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road, Underhill

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Suzanne Owen

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02-15-21, at approximately 1359 Hours, State Police were called to a burglary on River Road, Underhill. The home was forcefully entered while the homeowners were away, between the hours of 1100 and 1359, 02-15-21. Taken from the residence was electronics, jewelry, coins, and a handgun. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police.

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993-Office

802-527-1150-Fax