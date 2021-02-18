21A100518 / Burglary / Williston Barracks
CASE#: 21A100518
STATION: Williston
DATE/TIME: 02-15-21 / 1359 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road, Underhill
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Suzanne Owen
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02-15-21, at approximately 1359 Hours, State Police were called to a burglary on River Road, Underhill. The home was forcefully entered while the homeowners were away, between the hours of 1100 and 1359, 02-15-21. Taken from the residence was electronics, jewelry, coins, and a handgun. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police.
