News Release- Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE       

CASE#: 21B500294

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby                        

STATION:  New Haven              

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/16/2021 late evening  

INCIDENT LOCATION: SHELL HOUSE MOUNTAIN RD, Ferrisburgh, VT

Violation: Theft of items from an unlocked automobile.

ACCUSED: Unknown                                               

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 02/17/2021, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft of items from an unlocked automobile. The incident occurred on Shell House Mountain Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh, Vermont in the late evening of 02/16/2021. The suspect(s) gained entry into the unlocked automobile and then the suspect(s) stole multiple items from inside the automobile. 

The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance with any information regarding the identification of the suspect(s). The public is encouraged to contact Corporal Justin Busby at the New Haven Barracks or text the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).  Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A           

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

You just read:

