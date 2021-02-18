The CBD Haven Weekly Product Feature - Social CBD Extended Release CBD Capsules
Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, inc. is delighted to announce this weeks featured product. Social CBD Extended Release CBD Capsules - NEW PRODUCT!
The CBD Haven, offers a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Nuleaf Naturals, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals, Plus CBD Oil, Social CBD, Nanocraft CBD. We give you a CHOICE.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, is delighted to announce this weeks featured product. The Social CBD Extended Release CBD Capsules. As this is a new product, customers and CBD enthusiasts are urged to hurry to their online store for a chance at getting top-quality CBD products, including the highly popular Social CBD branded products.
— The CBD Haven, Inc.
With The CBD Haven (https://thecbdhaven.com), you can easily buy CBD online.
Streamline your Social CBD Gel Capsules routine. Enjoy a full day of CBD benefits in one single serving. Social CBD Extended Release gel capsules provide consistent dosing of 50MG of Broad Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract that lasts all day.
- Designed To Support You All Day & All Night
- 50mg Broad Spectrum CBD Per Serving
- Available In: 30 Count Bottle
- 0.0% THC, USA Hemp, Third Party Lab Tested
Social CBD’s Extended-Release capsules feature patented microsphere technology that releases a steady flow of CBD over 12 hours. Each capsule is formulated with 50MG of Broad Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract that lasts all day, to provide you with the extended support you need.
Broad Spectrum Capsules are THC Free. When you use Social CBD Extended-Release Capsules, you can be assured you’re using the highest quality CBD on the market.
The CBD Haven e-commerce platform provides a seamless experience from browsing through a vast selection of CBD products to fast delivery to all 50 states.
About
At the CBD Haven, we offer a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Social CBD, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals, Plus CBD Oil, Nanocraft CBD and more. We give you a choice of CBD oil, tinctures, CBD gummies, soft gels & capsules, pet oil tinctures, spray and topical. Large selection of hemp-derived CBD. We also carry full spectrum, or if you're looking for CBD oil without THC broad-spectrum, and Isolate CBD products.
For more information, please visit: https://thecbdhaven.com
Please don't forget to follow us on:
IG: https://www.instagram.com/thecbdhaven_inc/
&
FB: https://www.facebook.com/thecbdhaveninc/
The CBD Haven Team
Support Team
The CBD Haven, Inc.
+1 3124930946
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
What is CBD?