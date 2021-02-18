SimulTV New Partnership with JEMH
SimulTV adds three new channels from JEMH: MilitaryHomeLife, Pryme Focus, and JEMH NetworkBLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimulTV proudly announces a strategic partnership with JEMH Enterprises (JEMH) to offer top-rated channels on our OTT/OTA platforms. First slate of channels are: JEMH Network, MilitaryHomeLife, and Pryme Focus.
“JEMH is honor to join SimulTV family,’' said Sonya Dunn, Chief Executive Officer at JEMH. "This partnership will allow JEMH to strengthen its presence as an OTT/OTA in the United States and Worldwide with our three signature channels in 2021 and expand with seven more over the next three years.''
SimulTV CEO Steven Turner states, "Adding to the ever expanding universe of exclusive channels and content we are so happy to bring JEMH into our family and yours. These top quality channels are right inline with SimulTV mission to bring family friendly content to you no matter where in the world you might be. ”
About JEMH Enterprises
JEMH Enterprises is a global leader in the innovation of the art form of storytelling to the world through current and emerging media technological advancements for the preservation of information for all generations in media production, management and technology. Our firm specializes in enterprise integration through multiple types of media (traditional and digital) and information technology. Focus on intercultural and transcultural content, JEMH's use of multimedia platforms to share audience-centric products and services to the world. Visit https://www.JEMH-E.com for further information.
ABOUT MilitaryHomeLife Media
MilitaryHomeLife Media reaches 7 million via our websites, radio show, podcast, newsletters, magazine and now - cable channel. The mission of MilitaryHomeLife Media is to bring inspiration, motivation and support to our viewers by amplifying the voices of military families and celebrating the best of military community living. We create engaging multimedia content focus on today's military lifestyle. MilitaryHomeLife Media will continue to make multimedia content that entertains while sharing vital information on programs, products and services that support all service members, veterans, retirees, and military/veteran families. Visit https://www.MilitaryHomeLife.com for further information.
About Pryme Focus
Pryme Focus brand of content adds a new OTT/OTA channel as it continues to expand the aperture on women content creators, the advancement of women in the media and the preservation of their accomplishments and achievements. Watch the "Original Funny Ladies of Comedy", "Original Women of Action", "Media Machine" and more. Visit https://www.PrymeFocus.com for further information.
ABOUT SIMULTV
SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner in 2011, currently broadcasting more than 130 live channels worldwide with up to 4k quality. Streaming videos, thousands of movies and Videos On Demand, as well as popular channels including Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, Newsmax, Bloomberg News, Cowboy Theater, InfoWars, HDNet, AXSTV, C3, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Thrillerz, Euronews, France 24, Arirang, RT, NRN, Dimensions and over a hundred more channels.
SimulTV also offers a Set Top Box (not required for subscription) which is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television. SimulTV apps are free in the Google Play and Apple App Store. Visit https://www.simultv.com for further information.
