"Patently Prepared: Practice Pointers from the Bench" - April 2 Attorney CLE

In this Q&A webinar, participants will learn litigation-practice tips for patent (and really, all) cases from three federal judges:

Judge Holly L. Teeter (DKS)

Magistrate Judge Angel D. Mitchell (DKS),

Judge Stephen R. Bough (WDMO).

CLE Credit Info

MO (approved for 1.2 hours, Program ID 665650);

KS (approved for 1.0 hours, Activity No. 175224);

CA (request pending 1.0 general hours).

Net proceeds of the initial live webinar will be donated to Kansas Legal Services and to Legal Aid of Western Missouri.

and to Claiming hours for segments not actually attended could be a violation of Rule 8.4(c) of the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct for Lawyers.

Attendees must attend the entire webinar to receive CLE credit. To earn CLE credit in some jurisdictions, you must reply to interactive aspects of the webinar and comply with other requirements of that jurisdiction. Please refer to the applicable state's rules. Failure to comply with these enforcement mechanisms will prevent you from receiving a certificate of attendance.

Intellectual Property Chair at Practus, LLP

Patently Prepared moderator, Jesse Camacho, is a nationally recognized patent litigator and litigation strategist with over 19 years of experience helping clients ranked among the top ten most valuable companies in the world resolve or prevent intellectual property disputes.

