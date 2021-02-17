Get to know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Staci Warren

Maine DOE team member Staci Warren is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Staci in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I’m the secretary specialist supervisor for the Office of School and Student Supports and Maine School Safety Center.

What do you like best about your job?

I never knew there were so many different aspects of the DOE. I work with some amazing people who do amazing things, and that makes me proud to be part of the team. There is never a dull moment. From webpage design, administrative work, contracts, invoices, and special projects, I get to use many of my skills and that keeps the work interesting.

How or why did you decide on this career?

Before I earned my degree and the entire time I was in college, my life was in the administrative field. I have a long record of project management and managing people, and this seemed like a good fit.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I love the outdoors; it’s my true happy place. When I’m not working I’m camping, fishing, hunting, foraging for wild mushrooms. I’m a member of the New England Outdoor Writers Association and in my otherwise free time, I am a free-lance outdoor writer and blogger. I am co-founder of the non-profit Women of the Maine Outdoors, an organization that expands opportunities for women and girls in the Maine outdoors. Just before the pandemic started, I became a volunteer instructor for Maine IFW and I’m anxiously awaiting the chance to share my knowledge of the outdoors once classes begin again.