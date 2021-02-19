‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 5: The Jaguared Edge
If there was a prayer then, it was simply that my death in the fangs of that beast would be dramatic and quick.”ROSELAND, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release Chapter 5 The Jaguared Edge from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’. Content is available via Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, with extended multimedia on Soundcloud, YouTube and IGTV.
In The Jaguared Edge, the first night falls. Readers discover C.W. alone, naked and afraid, as his fire slowly dwindles, and ‘an inky atmosphere slinks upon him like a rising unlit tide.’ As if the darkness is not terrifying enough, he hears a growling predator circling him ‘on a tightening spiral track.’ He is blind. Frozen. Helpless.
Robinson explains, “That first night in the darkness is critical for C.W.’s transformational arc. The darkness is a character all its own, exerting force on him. Ironically, that darkness proves to be the perfect mirror for the recognition of his profound weakness.”
This is where readers are first introduced to The Great Black Cat, which will stalk and be stalked by C.W. throughout BINGE. There is much speculation that The Jaguar is actually the symbol of Death, and that BINGE reads like C.W.'s reflection on Death embraced.
Mahne explains, “We all have unique fears, I guess. Mine was Death. Dealing with death is part of life’s journey, whether it is in the losing of loved ones, or finally losing our own life. Embracing Death sounds macabre, but there is something sublime about looking into the abyss and living to tell about it. In my life, conquering this powerful fear has manifested as my being more fully present in the everyday.”
As C.S. Lewis once famously said, “Pain is God’s megaphone to a deaf world.” Perhaps this profound fear Mahne refers to, is yet another of God’s instruments, used to transform us each.
