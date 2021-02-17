Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Wednesday, February 17, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

Update of General Fund Estimates Department of Finance and Administration –Debbie Romero, Acting Cabinet Secretary Taxation and Revenue Department –Stephanie Schardin Clarke, Secretary Legislative Finance Committee –Dawn Iglesias, Chief Economist *C/HB 11 GRT & PERMANENT FUND FOR LEDA PROJECTS (CHANDLER) SB 21 RETIREE HEALTH CARE ACT (GONZALES/FIGUEROA) SB 42 INCREASE ED RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTIONS (STEWART)

For public participation send an email to SFC@nmlegis.gov. There will be a limit of 10 speakers; 5 in favor and 5 opposed, chosen on a first come, first served basis. All submissions should include the Bill Number, representing “for” or “against”. The deadline is 24 hours prior to meeting start time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you wish to provide written comments please send them to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov. All Committee Members will have access to our written comments.

(337) State Investment Council (Iglesias/Miller) –Steve Moise, State Investment Officer (366) Public Employees Retirement Association (Jorgensen/Miller) –Greg Trujillo, Interim Executive Director (352) Educational Retirement Board (Jorgensen/Miller) –Jan Goodwin, Executive Director (343) Retiree Health Care Authority (Jorgensen/Miller) –Dave Archuleta, Executive Director

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, February 18, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 156 RATEPAYER RELIEF ACT (SOULES) SB 296 INCREASE PENALTIES FOR ENVIRO VIOLATIONS (McKENNA) SB 297 STATE AGENCY RENEWABLE ENERGY PURCHASES (HICKEY)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above. For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Wednesday, February 17 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 248 ANONYMOUS REPORTING IN SCHOOLS (NEVILLE) SB 263 ADULT DIPLOMAS PROGRAM (BRANDT) SB 303 CHANGE ED RETIREMENT BOARD MEMBERSHIP (SEDILLO LOPEZ) SJM 1 FUND BUREAU OF INDIAN EDUCATION (PINTO) SB 307 DAILY SCHOOL BUS DRIVER SALARIES (CAMPOS) SB 330 DROPOUT PREVENTION PROGRAM (PADILLA) SB 289 SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT. (LOPEZ) SB 302 EDUCATIONAL EMPLOYEE PTSD (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 16 at 3:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session

SB 182 THREATENING A PUBLIC OFFICIAL CRIME (CERVANTES) SB 190 DEV DISABILITIES PLANNING COUNCIL (HEMPHILL) HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE (cont’d) SB 220 EXCEPTIONS FOR BODY CAMERAS (CERVANTES) SB 221 FINANCIAL CRIMES AGAINST THE VULNERABLE (PADILLA) SB 222 HEALTH INFO SYSTEM DEFINITIONS (HICKEY) SB 223 CIGARETTE TAX DISTRIBUTIONS (CANDELARIA) SB 224 CRIME OF FAILURE TO SECURE FIREARM (SEDILLO LOPEZ) SB 230 INSTITUTIONAL RACISM IN STATE AGENCIES (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO) SB 231 HOMEOWNER ASSOCIATION CHANGES (POPE/GARRATT) C/SB 273 DEFINITION OF RURAL LIBRARY (ORTIZ y PINO)

For spoken public comment register at https://ggle.io/3pe5. If there is a high volume of requests for public comment, not everyone may be able to speak. For written comment send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, and For or Against. Written comments are limited to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 16 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you do not receive a response, check your junk email.

For public participation send an email to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 8 at 3:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – or 1/2 hour after floor session

SB 66 PERMITTED PERCENTAGE RATES FOR LOANS (SOULES) SB 71 PATIENTS’ DEBT COLLECTION PROTECTION ACT (DUHIGG) SB 94 STUDENT ATHLETE ENDORSEMENT ACT (MOORES) SB 212 INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS (WIRTH)

For public participation send an email to SJC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. If you wish to provide written comments, keep them to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 16 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, February 18, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting SB 158 JOB READINESS PROGRAMS FUNDING (CAMPOS) SB 161 WITHHOLDING WAGES FOR TAXES (SCHMEDES) SB 168 INCREASE GAS TAX (GONZALES) SB 175 RURAL TEACHERS TAX CREDIT (GALLEGOS) SB 186 TRANSFER CERTAIN DPS FUNCTIONS TO DOT (CAMPOS) TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE (cont’d) SB 189 FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION ACT (DUHIGG) SB 256 FIRE PROTECTION FUND (BURT) SB 277 MILITARY RETIREMENT PAY TAX EXEMPTION (POPE)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

