Senate Floor Calendar: Thursday, February 18, 2021

STATE OF NEW MEXICO FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021

SENATE CALENDAR 6TH LEGISLATIVE DAY Thursday, February 18, 2021 Senate Convenes at 11:30 a.m.

ROLL CALL PRAYER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE READING OF THE JOURNAL INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION: A. Bills B. Joint Resolutions C. Resolutions D. Joint Memorials E. Memorials MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE BILL 92/a STATUS OF SOME FOUND MISSING PERSONS/SJC AMENDED (LOPEZ)

(2) SENATE BILL 4/a/ec REDISTRICTING PRECINCT BOUNDARIES/SJC AMENDED (IVEY-SOTO)

(3) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE HEALTH & PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 49 USES OF LOCAL ECON DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (WOODS/CROWDER)

(4) SENATE BILL 35 MINIMUM WAGE FOR SECONDARY SCHOOL STUDENTS (STEINBORN)

(5) SENATE BILL 137/ec NMFA WATER PROJECTS (CERVANTES/DOW)

(6) SENATE BILL 144/ec REMOTE EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY INFRASTRUCTURE (CAMPOS)

(7) SENATE BILL 59 RESERVE FUNDS’ TRANSFERS (STEWART)

(8) SENATE BILL 96/a MATERNAL MORTALITY CASE REVIEWS/SJC AMENDED (RODRIGUEZ)

(9) SENATE BILL 114 MEDICAL AND GERIATRIC PAROLE PROCEDURE (O’NEILL)

(10) SENATE BILL 286/aa/ec EMERGENCY CONGRESSIONAL ELECTION PROCEDURE/SRC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (IVEY-SOTO)

(11) SENATE BILL 122/a NON-PHARMACIST USE OF INSIGNIAS/SJC AMENDED (ORTIZ y PINO)

(12) SENATE BILL 102 DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME (PIRTLE)

(13) SENATE BILL 51 CHARTER SCHOOL ENROLLMENT PREFERENCE (HEMPHILL)

(14) SENATE BILL 266 STAGGER CERTAIN JUDICIAL TERMS (IVEY-SOTO)

(15) SENATE BILL 52 EXTENDED UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS (O’NEILL)

(16) SENATE BILL 131 DISCRETIONARY SCHOOL FUNDING PROGRAM UNITS (STEWART)

(17) SENATE BILL 64 FEDERALLY INSURED OBLIGATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)

(18) SENATE BILL 74/a/ec PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TERMINATION & RENEWAL/SHPAC AMENDED (BACA)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

