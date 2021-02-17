State Liquor Authority Violations

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the state has suspended liquor licenses for 23 additional bars and restaurants in New York State after finding egregious violations of pandemic-related Executive Orders bringing the total number of liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus pandemic to 393. In 2021, 449 charges have been filed against bars and restaurants for violating rules meant to stop the spread. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.

"Thanks to New Yorkers' hard work, we bent the curve last spring and fought off the holiday surge this winter and if we want the numbers to continue moving in the right direction, we have to keep our guard up and enforce rules that we know keep people safe," Governor Cuomo said. "The vast majority of bar and restaurants are following the rules, but we have zero tolerance for those who openly ignore public health measures, putting New Yorkers' lives at risk — and we will continue to hold them accountable."

State Liquor Authority Chair Vincent Bradley said, "We continue to see increased compliance across the state as a direct result of the hard work of conscientious business owners that are putting public health and safety first. But we're still in the middle of a global pandemic, and the task force will continue taking action as New Yorker's have sacrificed too much and come too far to allow a handful of bad actors to derail our progress." A county-by-county breakdown of the 23 establishments issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board is below. In New York City:

Bronx - 2

Brooklyn - 6

Manhattan - 3

Queens - 7

Outside of New York City:

The emergency suspensions were ordered by Chairman Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan and Commissioner Greeley Ford at special meetings of the Full Board between February 1st, 2021, and February 14th, 2021, conducted by a digitally recorded video under social distancing guidelines. Emergency Summary Suspensions are imposed when the SLA finds the continued operation of a licensed business threatens public health and safety. Suspension orders are served immediately and remain in effect indefinitely, with the maximum penalty including the permanent revocation of the license and fines of up to $10,000 per violation. Licensees subject to an emergency suspension are entitled to a prompt hearing before an SLA Administrative Law Judge. The 23 bars and restaurants suspended are listed below, along with information on their violations and the date of their suspensions.

"Vilari Deli" at 125 Marcy Place in the Bronx, on February 14, 2021

On February 12th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and officers with the NYPD conducted an inspection finding six patrons and six employees without facemasks inside the grocery store - which is not permitted to serve alcohol for on-premises consumption or to sell hard liquor at all - drinking and ignoring social distancing. Investigators also found untaxed cigarettes and prescription drugs for sale behind the counter.

"Draft Barn" at 28 Dooley Street in Brooklyn, on February 14, 2021

On February 13th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and officers with the NYPD found the roll down gate to the premises closed and locked, in an apparent attempt to conceal operations. Investigators gained entry to the premises through a basement door when a group of individuals exited, finding 25 patrons inside drinking, smoking hookah and ignoring social distancing while a DJ, also without a facemask, performed. Investigators additionally documented a number of fire and life safety violations, including the roll down gate and emergency exits locked.

"Toku Modern Asian" at 2014C Northern Boulevard in Manhasset, on February 14, 2021

On February 12th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed 175 patrons crowded inside the premises, over two times the maximum occupancy under COVID-related regulations. Thislicensee is a repeat offender -- their liquor license was previously suspended on September 12th for egregious violations and reinstated after the licensee paid a $25,000 fine.

"Panorama Steakhouse" at 2402 86th Street in Brooklyn, on February 12, 2021

On February 10th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force conducted surveillance following complaints of illegal indoor dining. Investigators observed patrons walking through a side sliding door leading to an enclosed patio area constructed on the sidewalk and gained entry after going through three doors, one of which was locked and opened by the manager. Inside the premises, investigators observed 22 patrons eating, drinking and smoking hookah, with three employees observed not wearing masks, including the manager. Multiple patrons were observed standing at the bar, smoking hookah without masks and ignoring social distancing protocols. At the time of the inspection, the premises was unlicensed, with the licensee placing the license is safekeeping and indicating the business would be closed temporarily.

"79-09 Deli and Grocery" at 79-09 Rockaway Boulevard in Queens, on February 10, 2021

On February 6th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and officers with the NYPD conducted an inspection, finding six individuals inside without facemasks, including two drinking from open containers inside licensed grocery store - which is not permitted to serve alcohol for on-premises consumption at all. Behind the counter investigators found cartons of untaxed cigarettes, loose cigarettes, as well as containers of marijuana for sale displayed on a shelf visible to the public. The employee in charge admitted to investigators to selling marijuana and untaxed cigarettes, in addition to showing investigators a hidden compartment in the rear of the store containing a cache of various brands of untaxed and fraudulently stamped cigarettes.

"El Nuevo Cafe Espana Sports Bar" at 81-03 Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, on February 10, 2021

On January 21st, an SLA investigator observed six patrons lingering on the sidewalk in front of the premises consuming alcohol beverages while ignoring social distancing without facemasks. The investigator also documented three patrons inside a completely enclosed outdoor structure in addition to a security guard without a facemask. Inside the basement of the premises, the investigator observed seven patrons, including two drinking alcohol, with the investigator warning a man claiming to be the owner of the observed violations. On February 5th, the investigator made a return visit, observing the same completely enclosed structure still in use with six patrons drinking inside without food and ignoring social distancing, in addition to a server inside the premises without a facemask.

"Carneval" at 507 Grand Street in Brooklyn, on February 7, 2021

On February 3rd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force conducted an inspection finding 32 patrons eating, drinking and smoking hookah inside a fully enclosed structure behind the premises, despite regulations in place for over six months requiring openings on at least two sides of any outdoor area in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"II Gattopardo" 13-15 West 54th Street in Manhattan, on February 7, 2021

On February 6th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed 32 patrons eating and drinking inside of a fully enclosed structure outside the premises, despite regulations in place for over six months requiring openings on at least two sides of any outdoor area in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Superstar KTV" at 131-58 Sanford Avenue in Queens, on February 7, 2021

On February 5th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and officers with the NYPD found the roll down gate to the premises closed and locked, in an apparent attempt to conceal operations. Investigators entered the premises through a sidewalk hatch that was being used to discreetly allow patrons inside, finding 22 patrons drinking, ignoring social distancing and smoking hookah after the 10 PM closing time, in addition to three employees without facemasks. NYPD officers also arrested an unlicensed security guard for possession of narcotics. The business is a repeat offender, with charges for EO violations issued by the SLA on November 20th.

"Johnny's Restaurant Bar & Lounge" at 107-09 Rockaway Boulevard in Queens, on February 7, 2021

On February 6th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and officers with the NYPD conducted an inspection, finding 38 patrons drinking and smoking hookah inside a completely enclosed structure in the rear yard of the premises after the 10 PM closing time. Investigators additionally documented tables improperly spaced, a manager without a facemask, and several fire and life safety violations.

"The Big Kahuna" 1730 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington, on February 7, 2021

On February 5th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately 150 patrons inside the premises, over two times the maximum occupancy under COVID-related regulations, with at least 50 patrons without facemasks standing, drinking and ignoring social distancing. Investigators also observed three bartenders and two kitchen employees without facemasks and a DJ performing, in violation of their approved license.

"Liam's Landing" at 248 South Ketcham Avenue in Amityville, on February 7, 2021

On February 5th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed three employees with facemasks around their chins, numerous patrons standing and drinking throughout the premises, with no social distancing and the bar area packed with lines of patrons two to three people deep, several without facemasks. The licensee is a repeat offender that was put on notice on numerous occasions regarding compliance with Executive Orders, including on November 23rd when SLA investigators conducted a disclosed inspection finding employees without facemasks, on December 22nd when investigators again found employees without facemasks and warned the owner, and on January 9th when investigators observed employees without facemasks and approximately 40 patrons inside the premises ignoring social distancing.

"Crispy Chicken Restaurant" at 215-52 Jamaica Avenue in Queens, on February 7, 2021

On February 4th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and officers with the NYPD observed patrons entering through the sidewalk basement hatch with the security gates rolled down in an apparent attempt to avoid detection. Investigators entered the premises, observing four patrons drinking inside without facemasks, in addition to a manager without a facemask. The inspections followed surveillance by the NYPD on January 2nd when officers observed patrons entering through the basement hatch, in addition to an NYPD inspection on January 22nd when officers again observed patrons entering through the basement and found 15 patrons drinking and smoking hookah inside.

"Mama Sushi" at 237 Dyckman Street in Manhattan, on February 5, 2021

On February 4th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed fifteen patrons eating and drinking inside of a fully enclosed structure outside the premises, despite regulations in place for over six months requiring openings on at least two sides of any outdoor area in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The license was previously warned and charged for serving patrons inside the same enclosed outdoor structure on January 16th.

"Mexican Restaurant Bar" at 83-11 Northern Boulevard in Queens, on February 5, 2021

On February 4th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed eight patrons eating and drinking inside of a fully enclosed structure outside the premises. The business is a repeat offender, with charges issued in July for Executive Order violations and investigators warning the restaurant's manager during a January 25th inspection that the outdoor structure was not in compliance with DOH regulations.

"Hexagon Lounge" at 318 West 142nd Street in Manhattan, on February 5, 2021

On February 3rd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force conducted an inspection at 11:30 PM, observing fifteen patrons inside the premises, including ten patrons standing shoulder to shoulder at the bar without facemasks and five seated on couches ignoring social distancing. The SLA also received reports from the NYPD that on January 30th, officers observed patrons inside the premises consuming alcohol after the 10 PM statewide curfew.

"Morley's Pub" 83-18 Parsons Boulevard in Queens, on February 3, 2021

On February 3rd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and officers with the NYPD arrived at the premises shortly after midnight, finding the roll gate closed and cardboard covering the windows to the front of the premises obstructing visibility in an apparent attempt to conceal operations. After hearing voices inside, investigators opened the roll gate and entered the premises when the front door was opened by an unmasked individual, finding eight patrons inside consuming alcohol and ignoring social distancing around the bar area. Investigators additionally documented a number of fire and life safety violations, including a locked emergency exit.

"Aura" at 315 Meserole Street in Brooklyn, on February 1, 2021

On January 27th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and officers with the NYPD conducted an inspection finding a fully enclosed structure in the rear yard of the premises, and informed restaurant staff the structure did not comply with NYS Department of Health guidelines mandating openings on at least two sides.During follow up inspections on January 28th, investigators observed six patrons dining inside the fully enclosed structure after the 10 PM curfew - and on January 29th, investigators observed thirteen patrons dining inside the same structure.

"Spiro's Restaurant" at 4 Patchogue Drive in Rocky Point, on February 1, 2021

On January 30th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force conducted an inspection finding 86 patrons crowded inside the premises, nearly two times the maximum occupancy under COVID-related regulations, in addition to observing the licensee and a kitchen employee improperly wearing facemasks.

"Savino's Hideaway" at 258 North Country Road in Mount Sinai, on February 1, 2021

On January 30th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force conducted an inspection finding 131 patrons crowded inside the premises, nearly two times the maximum occupancy under COVID-related regulations, with six patrons standing and drinking without facemasks. The business is a repeat offender, with charges for EO violations issued by the SLA on November 5th.

"Kaifuem" at 3100 Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn, on February 1, 2021

On January 29th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed nineteen patrons eating and drinking inside of a structure enclosed on three sides, despite regulations in place for over six months requiring openings on at least two sides of any outdoor area in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Our Wicked Lady" at 153 Morgan Avenue in Brooklyn, on February 1, 2021

On January 27th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed ten patrons eating and drinking inside a fully enclosed space on the rooftop of the premises. During a follow up visit on January 28th numerous fire code violations were observed, with investigators handing the manager a cease and desist letter and following up with a phone call to advise the owner of the violations observed. On January 29th, investigators returned observing eight patrons drinking and ignoring social distancing inside the fully enclosed rooftop structure, in addition to documenting none of the prior code violations had been remedied.

"Javier Caraballo" at 214 Willis Avenue in the Bronx, on February 1, 2021

On January 30th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and officers with the NYPD heard loud music emanating from the premises at approximately 1 AM, despite the roll down gate down closed and curtains and cardboard obstructing visibility inside in an apparent attempt to conceal operations. Investigators gained entry when a manager without a facemask opened the door, where investigators documented six patrons drinking at the bar, in violation of the suspension of indoor dining in New York City on December 14th in order to protect public health and safety.