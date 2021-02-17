Robert Cannon Named Influential CEO

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Cannon is the CEO of Cannon Wealth Solutions . Robert Cannon, AIFA® has more than three decades of experience working with affluent investors, businesses, and hedge funds across the United States. He is the creator of the Maverick Investment System . The system places a key focus on creating lifetime income plans for retirement, and in doing so, Robert guides his clients through a very distinctive wealth management and investment process that is specifically designed for financially successful individuals, couples, and families

https://ceoweekly.com/top-10-most-influential-ceos-of-2021/

