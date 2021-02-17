Robert Cannon Named Influential CEO
Robert Cannon is the CEO of Cannon Wealth Solutions. Robert Cannon, AIFA® has more than three decades of experience working with affluent investors, businesses, and hedge funds across the United States. He is the creator of the Maverick Investment System. The system places a key focus on creating lifetime income plans for retirement, and in doing so, Robert guides his clients through a very distinctive wealth management and investment process that is specifically designed for financially successful individuals, couples, and families
https://ceoweekly.com/top-10-most-influential-ceos-of-2021/
Robert Cannon
Cannon Wealth Solutions
