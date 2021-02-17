Lock Down Love is now available on Amazon Prime

New film by Emeka Mbadiwe, "Lock Down Love" gets high marks for addressing the emotional toll on relationships during Covid. Available Now on Amazon Prime.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lock Down Love, a film by Emeka Mbadiwe is Now Available on Amazon Prime Video. The film tackles issues related to emotional and spiritual wellness in relationships in an era where coronavirus has become the new normal.Since making its debut on February 12th, Lock Down Love has picked up recognition from Channel News 12, and has already accumulated 30,000 views in just under a week.The spirit of love (self-love included) is universal especially in the month of February and the spread of the virus coupled with the rise in technology, have served to complicate relationship dynamics in significant ways. "All of this has impacted the way in which we connect with one another and with ourselves," says Emeka. Long distance relationships and even local ones are operating on remote fumes, often by Zoom or other FaceTime devices. Most, if not all relationships are carried out using text chat communications. It is why the crux of the storyline is super relevant to how the feature film unfolds. In it, actress Janine Hartman carries the solo with tremendous honestly, revealing her most intimate moments with the emotional roller coaster that comes with partnership and intimacy. "Insecurity is something each of us can relate to, it is part of the human condition," adds publicist Kojenwa Moitt of Zebra Public Relations. In the story, Lisa concludes she has been dumped because she is overweight. She will use the next 40 days to try and lose weight in the hopes of winning him back.Emeka Mbadiwe is an award winning Writer/Director, Speaker, Author and Life Coach. It is partly because he understands the psychology of women and the idea of self actualization that his films have gained millions of views of on social media, with the highest viewed short film called Found Dead, hitting over 10 million views on Facebook. With over 300 thousand followers on social media, hundreds interact with him regularly.Emeka focuses on creating films that inspire, educate, encourage and motivate his viewers to have hope. He is studying the science of achievement and is currently in the process of mastering it. Specializing in topics such as motivation and self-improvement, Emeka has brought his strong, enthusiastic, engaging energy to millions of people around the world. He has authored two books and current his book, H.O.E and acronym for Heaven on Earth is currently featured in the feature.For contact informationcontactemeka@gmail.com