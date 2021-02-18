TRAIN LIKE AN OLYMPIAN: JIM STRAY-GUNDERSEN, MD AUTHORS LIVE STREAM COURSE ON BLOOD FLOW RESTRICTION TRAINING (BFR)
BLOOD FLOW RESTRICTION TRAINING (BFR) IS A CUTTING EDGE TRAINING METHOD AND SECRET OF OLYMPIANS NOW AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER MARKET: LEARN FROM THE EXPERT MD
In my 30 years of working at the highest level of sport, I have never come across a more impactful method of fitness training for all populations than Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) Training.”PARK CITY, UTAH, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRAIN LIKE AN OLYMPIAN: OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN FROM THE EXPERT SPORTS SCIENTIST, OLYMPIC PHYSICIAN, BFR EXPERT JIM STRAY-GUNDERSEN, MD, B STRONG BLOOD-FLOW RESTRICTION TRAINING EDUCATIONAL COURSE LIVESTREAM
— Jim Stray-Gundersen, MD
Blood Flow Restriction Training (BFR) has been a well-researched method of recovery and a cutting-edge strength training method for Olympians, Physical Therapists, and Professional Sports Organizations, for more than 60 years.
Now, the leading BFR expert, Dr. Jim Stray-Gundersen, is bringing this unique training technique to the masses. The time has come for everyone to benefit - Stray-Gundersen has designed and authored an educational course detailing the mechanisms and applications behind the ground-breaking science-based training method, which will be held on February 26th and March 26th at 8am Pacific Time via Live Zoom.
Stray-Gundersen has devoted the past 10 years to developing the safest and most effective BFR tool in the market and continues to bring the revolutionary training to commercial popularity in the consumer space. “In my 30 plus years of working at the highest level of sport, I have never come across a more impactful method of fitness training for all populations than Blood Flow Restriction (BFR)” said Stray-Gundersen. “Our team has developed a comprehensive educational series on the physiologic mechanisms of BFR for all to understand and reap the benefits the training elicits."
The innovative course, moderated by Fitness Icon, Kathy Smith will discuss how you can best utilize B Strong BFR to build fitness, strength, and lean body mass.
"BFR will revolutionize fitness for everyone, and the anti-aging benefits of BFR are profound," says Smith. BFR Theory and Application will enhance your professional knowledge by teaching you how to safely integrate BFR training into your workout sessions to achieve optimal results. Through this in-depth interactive BFR course, participants will gain the confidence to practice and teach B Strong blood flow restriction training. The course includes four practical BFR application sessions, which will allow you to practice training blocks and protocols that you can immediately apply to your routine. The course will define and explain the benefits of Blood Flow Restriction training, highlight the local and systemic mechanisms, and demonstrate how to best utilize the B Strong BFR bands.
Participants will also have the once in a lifetime opportunity to hear from actual Olympians, Coaches, and Personal Trainers and find out how they use B Strong BFR to maximize their performance. Upon completion of the BFR course, participants will earn CEU education credits from different organizations and understand the evolution of the training and the science which makes this unique training highly effective. Experts in the field will highlight their top tips on how to best use B Strong bands to ensure you are receiving the maximum benefits during your workouts. In addition to Dr. Stray-Gundersen, there will be Q&A sessions some of the best minds in fitness and sports conditioning.
"B Strong BFR Training System makes me better at my job,” said Anna Nemeckay, USAT certified triathlon coach. Any Personal Trainers, Strength and Conditioning Coaches, Athletic Trainers, Pilates Instructors, Yoga instructors, Physical Therapists, Physical Therapy Assistants, Occupational Therapists, Chiropractors, Medical Doctors, Athletes and Consumers looking to implement Blood Flow Restriction training intro their routines are encouraged to participate in this course.
What is B Strong Blood Flow Restriction Training: B Strong is an affordable cutting-edge proprietary implementation of Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) training—an exercise technique that manipulates the body’s circulatory system, and when combined with exercise, produces rapid gains in strength and fitness using light weights and in a short period of time. The B Strong inflatable BFR bands are worn around the upper portion of the arms and/or legs to safely slow the blood in the limb.
Designed for safety and efficacy, the B Strong bands are inflated to individualized pressures prescribed by the B Strong BFR Training System and APP guided platform, and then simple, low-load exercise produces profound muscle “burn” comparable to intense anaerobic training. This strong fatigue triggers a natural, robust, hormonal cascade, which in turn produces hypertrophy and strength gains on par with heavy exercise or traditional weightlifting. The hormones circulating in the bloodstream benefit all areas of the body that were working, not just the restricted limb or limbs, thus creating a “Systemic Response.”
B Strong BFR bands help you improve any number of areas including peak performance, recovery from injury, injury prevention, maintaining fitness at any age, and increases lean body mass results, all in less time than traditional exercise. The B Strong BFR Training System is a compact, lightweight package that has all the essentials you need to get stronger, rapidly build lean muscle, and live a healthier, happier life. It includes 4 BFR bands, 1 pair for your arms and 1 pair for your legs, 1 hand pump, 1 carrying case and 1 license for the B Strong guidance app which provides video instructions and tutorials that will teach you the basics of blood flow restriction training with B Strong.
Follow us @bstrongtraining
For more information and to register for B Strong BFR Training Certifications, visit our website at: https://bstrong.training/products/bfr-theory-and-application
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7273976/
https://europepmc.org/article/med/33411641
Hollie Oliver
SGPC
+1 435-901-0795
hollie@strategiccommunication.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter