New York Amusement Parks to Re-Open for the 2021 Season; NEAAPA and Governor Cuomo Develop COVID-19 Safety
We are pleased to have been able to work with the Governor’s administration on getting this accomplished before the traditional start of the season,”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEAAPA, a trade association representing amusement parks, water parks and attractions in in the Northeast United States, is pleased to announce that working with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office, its New York members and the government relations and legal firm of Davidoff Hutcher and Citron LLP, that success has been achieved. With the Governor’s announcement today, New York’s outdoor amusement and water parks will be open for the 2021 season. Due to Covid-19 all parks have been shuttered since the end of the 2019 season.
“We are pleased to have been able to work with the Governor’s administration on getting this accomplished before the traditional start of the season,” said Eric Anderson, president of NEAAPA. “It will be great to see our members operating again.”
NEAAPA worked closely with its members, most notably Adventureland, Adventurer’s Amusement Park, Central Amusements International (Luna Park), Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park, Ride Entertainment, High Mountain Enterprises, International Ride Training, and with DHC.
NEAAPA had previously developed CDC-compliant safety protocols to open almost all amusement parks throughout the New England States. and had worked cooperatively with New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) in developing protocols and safety measures.
“We are especially pleased and wish to thank Governor Cuomo and his staff for their willingness to learn the intimate details of our business, how we keep people safe every day and what it takes to get open each year. Their efforts, precautions and desire to get our industry going again were key in establishing our return in the 2021 season,” said Anderson.
Some of the key points of the reopening guidance will include a 33 percent capacity limit, along with face coverings and social distancing for all guests and staff.
NEAAPA and its members will continue working with the Governor’s Office until the guidelines have been published.
NEAAPA, the nation’s premier regional association representing the attractions industry in the Northeast United States, was founded in 1913. Representing over 170 members that provide safe entertainment to millions of guests each year, representing 14 members in New York, thousands of jobs, and millions of dollars in economic activity each year. For more information, go to https://neaapa.com/ .
