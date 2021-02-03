NEAAPA Supports Massachusetts Attractions on inclusion for SBA Grants
EINPresswire.com/ -- NEAAPA, the Northeast’s premier association representing the attractions industry, sent a letter to Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, urging them to support adding seasonal amusement parks and attractions to the list of businesses eligible for the SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.
“Our industry understood and supported the closures in the interest of the public good - despite the personal financial hardships that were created,” said Eric Anderson, President of NEAAPA. “Now, we need your help to pave a path to economic recovery for small businesses that have been shuttered completely due to the pandemic.”
Businesses from Water Wizz of Cape Cod in East Wareham to Six Flags New England in Agawam were closed for the entirety of the 2020 season under the “Reopening Massachusetts” guidelines.
“Many of our members are participating in the Paycheck Protection Program, and they are very appreciative of the support, they will need additional financial aid in order to survive,” said Anderson.
NEAAPA, the nation’s premier regional association representing the attractions industry in the Northeast United States, was founded in 1913. Representing over 170 members that provide safe entertainment to millions of guests each year, thousands of jobs, and millions of dollars in economic activity each year. For more information, go to https://neaapa.com.
Edward P Hodgdon
“Our industry understood and supported the closures in the interest of the public good - despite the personal financial hardships that were created,” said Eric Anderson, President of NEAAPA. “Now, we need your help to pave a path to economic recovery for small businesses that have been shuttered completely due to the pandemic.”
Businesses from Water Wizz of Cape Cod in East Wareham to Six Flags New England in Agawam were closed for the entirety of the 2020 season under the “Reopening Massachusetts” guidelines.
“Many of our members are participating in the Paycheck Protection Program, and they are very appreciative of the support, they will need additional financial aid in order to survive,” said Anderson.
NEAAPA, the nation’s premier regional association representing the attractions industry in the Northeast United States, was founded in 1913. Representing over 170 members that provide safe entertainment to millions of guests each year, thousands of jobs, and millions of dollars in economic activity each year. For more information, go to https://neaapa.com.
Edward P Hodgdon
New England Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions
+1 8779998740
email us here