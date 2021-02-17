R3 Medical Training Announces Upcoming Regenerative Courses in April 2021

Top Thread Lift Training Course Hands On Stem Cell Training

Registration is now open for R3 Medical Training's April 2021 courses including Comprehensive Stem Cell Training and Regenerative Aesthetics.

We routinely receive five star reviews, as the attendees love the hands on experience. Providers remember the skills so much better when it's hands on and experiential. Everyone gets a free procedure!” — David Greene, MD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training announced registration is now open for upcoming Comprehensive Stem Cell Training Course in April 2021. These courses involve hands-on provider training under the tutelage of expert trainers in the procedures. The course dates are April 8-10th in San Diego CA at the Legacy Resort and then April 22-24th in Nashville TN.

The Comprehensive Stem Cell Training Course is the same at both locations. Providers learn techniques with real patients, including ultrasound guided joint injections, IV therapies and also intranasal procedures. There are also regenerative aesthetics procedures teaching providers how to perform hair restoration, facial rejuvenation and sexual wellness procedures.

Administrators are able to attend for half price. There are excellent presentations on regenerative marketing and also how to bill insurance for the procedures too.

Last year, R3 Medical Training added adipose autologous procedures to the courses. Patients at the courses include military veterans who are nominated by friends and loved ones through the R3 Heroes Program. To date, over 100 Veterans have received free procedures through the program with exceptional results.

In addition to receiving hands on experience with regenerative procedures, attendees will also enjoy presentations on exosomes, stem cell biologics and platelet rich plasma therapy too. The presentations are geared towards teaching providers skills they can use immediately in practice, as opposed to theoretical "fluff" that is futuristic at best.

Each attendee receives a free procedure, which is great for relating to patients. This may involve an injection or an IV procedure.

According to CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "Our courses are unlike any other. We routinely receive five star reviews, as the attendees love the hands on experience. Providers remember the skills so much better when it's hands on and experiential. And every attendee gets a free procedure too!"

The stem cell training courses have become exceptionally popular and routinely fill up. Those interested are encouraged to sign up by visiting R3 Medical Training's website or call (888) 998-6343.

Top Stem Cell Training Course