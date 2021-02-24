Local Cigar Lounge, Smokers Etc., Announces Humidor Updates on Facebook
Local cigar lounge, Smokers Etc. announces February’s additions to the humidor on their Facebook page for enthusiasts in the Akron, Cleveland, or Stow areas.
Come sit in our lounge and enjoy watching the game on one of our 3 big screen televisions. Meet your friends, or get some work done using our free WiFi.”STOW, OHIO, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local cigar lounge, Smokers Etc., announces new additions to the humidor on their Facebook page. Brands including Asylum and CLE are featured this month. Patrons are encouraged to follow their social media pages to learn more about these and the other fine selections that are now available.
— SmokersEtc.com
Smokers Etc. has been family-owned and operated since 1998. They provide premium brands and a relaxing cigar lounge to the greater Cleveland, Akron, and Stow OH area. Free WiFi is available for those who want to enjoy the lounge while gaming, surfing the internet, or getting some work done. Social distancing measures are in place and outdoor seating is available.
A look inside this local cigar lounge showcases a classic and stylish décor with a warm and inviting feel. Three large flat-screen televisions line the walls for patrons to enjoy local programming, sports events, news updates, and more. Large luxury leather seating encourages total relaxation. Multiple coffee tables and a large conference-sized table are conveniently located. This is great for those who may want to set up a laptop and get some work done while enjoying the cigar lounge.
The next space to discover is the store. Here, customers will find a well-stocked retail area that houses lots of supplies and accessories. Prices in the store are reasonable and easy to locate on the merchandise. If there are questions, the staff has been well-trained so they have the knowledge needed to help people make smooth and informed purchases.
Rounding out this local cigar lounge experience is a peek inside the humidor. It is well-stocked with the finest selection of premium brands. New additions to the humidor this month include premium selections from the Asylum and CLE brands. Updates to the humidor are often posted on the Smokers Etc. Facebook page. Following them on Facebook is strongly encouraged for real-time updates.
Although the style and décor at this local cigar lounge blend “traditional and refined style into a premiere experience”, the atmosphere is comfortable. Casual clothing is allowed. Each customer is made to feel like they are welcome and can make themselves at home. This friendly feeling is what keeps regulars coming back. Smokers Etc. has earned a solid reputation for having an excellent staff that aims to get each customer’s purchase right.
Patrons can enjoy the comfort of the cigar lounge while remaining safe. In compliance with COVID-19 safety regulations, the furniture has been re-arranged and 6-foot social distancing measures have been put into place. A comfortable outdoor patio is available for anyone cautious of spending extended periods around others indoors. All customers are asked to wear a mask while in the presence of others and must be 21 or older to make purchases.
To learn more about why people enjoy this local cigar lounge so much, visit Smokers Etc. at 4216 Allen Road, Stow, OH 44224. More information is also available on their website at SmokersETC.com. Find additional updates to the humidor at Facebook.com/smokersetc.
Media Relations
Cigarketing
email us here