Local Cigar Lounge, Smokers Etc., Announces New Additions to the Humidor
Smokers Etc. announces additions to the humidor for aficionados in the Akron, Cleveland, or Stowe area. Lounge area and free Wi-F available.
Good friends. Good times. We offer the finest selection.”STOW, OHIO, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local cigar lounge, Smokers Etc., started by Ralph Kahook in 1997, has been family-owned and operated since 1998. They provide premium brands to the greater Cleveland, Akron, and Stow OH area.
— SmokersEtc.com
The company website invites people to “come relax and enjoy” the lounge. Their Facebook page announces new additions to the humidor from premium brands including Rocky Patel, Micallef, and CAO. Free WiFi is available for those who want to enjoy the lounge while gaming, surfing the internet, or getting some work done on their device.
A look inside this local cigar lounge showcases three main areas. The first space is the lounge. It is classic and stylish showcasing large, oversized, luxury leather seating that is perfect for relaxing. There are also 3 large screen televisions for watching sports, news, or whatever people want to watch.
The second space is the retail store. Clean and well lit, it is also well organized. Prices are reasonable and easy to find on the merchandise. When questions arise, the knowledgeable and well-trained staff is available to help.
Then, there is the humidor. It is well-stocked with the finest selection of premium brands. New additions to the humidor this month include the Rocky Patel The Edge B52, the Micallef Special Edition Leyenda, and the CAO Consigliere. Additions are often posted on the Smokers Etc. Facebook page. Following their social media is strongly encouraged for updates.
The casual atmosphere at this local cigar lounge blends “traditional and refined style into a premiere experience”. There is a warm distinction inside the shop created to make customers feel like they belong. This is what makes them want to come back. Customers that love going there say the “(s)taff is so friendly. There is always someone there to chat with.” They have earned a great reputation with their excellent staff that aims to get each customer’s purchase right.
On any given day the shop features new additions to the humidor, raffles, giveaways, limited edition offers, and seasonal specials. This is another reason to follow them on social media.
Patrons can enjoy the comfort of the cigar lounge while remaining safe. In compliance with COVID-19 safety regulations, the furniture has been re-arranged and 6-foot social distancing measures have been put into place. There is an outdoor patio for customers that are not comfortable enjoying their time indoors. Whether indoors or outdoors, all customers must be 21 or older and are asked to wear a mask while in the presence of others.
To learn more about why people love this local cigar lounge, visit Smokers Etc. at 4216 Allen Road, Stow, OH 44224. Go to the website at SmokersETC.com. Follow them on Facebook at Facebook.com/smokersetc.
