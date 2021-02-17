Open Enrollment for New Yorkers is Extended to May 15

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York's health insurance Open Enrollment Period will be further extended to May 15, 2021, aligning with states across the country. With this extension, New York joins the federal Marketplace and other state-based Marketplaces giving consumers even more time to enroll for 2021. New Yorkers can apply for coverage through NY State of Health, New York's health insurance Marketplace, or directly through insurers.

"As we continue to navigate the huge challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and work toward rebuilding for a post-pandemic world, ensuring New Yorkers have access to affordable healthcare is more important than ever," Governor Cuomo said. "This commonsense step to extend open enrollment aligns with the federal government's actions and will help New Yorkers keep themselves and their families safe. I encourage everyone to take this opportunity to explore the different plans NY State of Health has to offer and get insured today."

Coverage start dates will vary:

Enroll March 15: Coverage starts April 1

Enroll by April 15: Coverage starts May 1

Enroll by May 15: Coverage starts June 1

Most marketplace enrollees qualify for financial assistance to lower the cost of their coverage. This extension allows individuals eligible for Qualified Health Plan insurance additional time to enroll for coverage in 2021. Enrollment remains open for all NY State of Health programs, which is especially important during the ongoing public health emergency.

Individuals who are eligible for other NY State of Health programs—Medicaid, Essential Plan and Child Health Plus—can enroll year-round. As always, consumers can apply for coverage through NY State of Health online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov, by phone at 1-855-355-5777, or by connecting with a free enrollment assistor.

NY State of Health Executive Director Donna Frescatore said, "Under Governor Cuomo's leadership, New York is extending its Open Enrollment Period, giving uninsured New Yorkers more time to find the quality, affordable health coverage they need. Having health coverage is critical as New Yorkers continue to battle the pandemic and vaccination efforts continue. Enroll today."

Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell said, "Ensuring access to affordable and quality medical care for all New Yorkers is critical during this ongoing global pandemic. Under Governor Cuomo's leadership, New York has again extended its open enrollment period, aligning with President Biden's executive order, providing uninsured New Yorkers another opportunity to select a New York State health insurance provider to access the care they may need. We urge New Yorkers to sign up today through NY State of Health."

On January 21, Governor Cuomo announced that open enrollment would be extended to March 31, 2021.

Additional information on NY State of Health insurance options during the Coronavirus emergency can be found here.

Department of Financial Services information and resources during the Coronavirus emergency can be found here.