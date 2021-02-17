American Bullion Announces: Physical Precious Metals Demand Is On The Rise.
EINPresswire.com/ -- “We have been experiencing an increased demand on the physical precious metals for the past six to eight weeks.” Says Nevtan Akcora, the President and the Co-Founder of American Bullion, Inc. based in Los Angeles, CA. And there are several reasons for this reaction.
Wednesday’s announcement by Elon Musk that Tesla is investing $1.5 billion in bitcoin hit the stock market like a bomb. But amazingly, financial advisers and pundits completely missed the remainder of his announcement, which stated that Tesla is also loading up on “alternative reserve assets” including precious metals bullion. American Bullion has been vociferously recommending these two assets to clients, as well as prospects, for more than two years. They’re both up significantly in that time, but absolutely nothing compared to what’s coming, considering the growing inflation and dollar devaluation that can no longer be ignored.
In the past two years, since February 10, 2019:
Gold is up over 40% ($1,308-$1,843)
Silver is up over 70% ($15.70-$27.10) and
Bitcoin is up 1,116% ($3,673-$44,677).
Because of their steep rise in value, many may think the money-making potential is over, but nothing could be further from the truth. American Bullion helps investors harness the power of these powerful investment tools every day, by making the process simple, efficient and secure. Earlier this year, Bank of America announced expectations for gold to achieve $3,000 per ounce by the end of the year and it’s important to realize that you’ll probably be buying groceries with a bitcoin debit card before the end of the year as well.
In the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has shattered families, reduced many to poverty and stifled the growth of our country’s Gross National Product. The stimulus relief package being discussed in Congress right now is necessary to help America and its citizens to return to their previous stature, but the money-printing required will not come without additional expense. There can be no doubt that the national debt will increase, the dollar and bonds will devalue, and inflation will become a significant economic factor moving forward.
The stock market has done well for a significant period of time, but until the coronavirus can be squelched, there is no way it can be counted on to continue delivering “considerable” profitability. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies aren’t going away and will rapidly fill that void. Precious metals are the oldest and strongest form of currency in the world and they’re not going away either. The negative financial pressures setting up to descend on our economy are exactly what precious metals and bitcoin need in order to excel.
John Reese
