Spotlight Capital Launches Jukebox Swap (JX) Platform for Music Collectors to Trade All Things Music
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotlight Capital Launches Jukebox Swap (JX) Platform for Music Collectors to Trade All Things Music
Spotlight Capital Holdings inc. (OTC.PK.SLCH) announces their new project “Jukebox Swap” (JX), a C2C web-based marketplace/Platform that allows music collectors to trade all things music.
Users on the Jukebox Swap platform will have access to a range of delightful music-related items, from CDs, DVDs, and Vinyl to other Merchandise. These items will be listed by other platform users who need to let go of music on various platforms that may be worth money to collectors and music purist who prefer vinyl and CD’s instead of downloads. The concept behind Jukebox Swap has been lauded as a thoughtful means of bringing music lovers together to share, network, connect, and acquire high-quality and valuable music items.
Jukebox Swap is currently in Alpha testing mode. Spotlight Capital is seeking for microcap investors and REG A investors to seize the opportunity to become part of a phenomenon.
Spotlight Capital Holdings inc. is a publicly-traded company traded on the OTC Pink. They have holdings in multiple industries including Entertainment, Tech, Real Estate and Finance. Their philosophy as a company is to improve the human experience by creating a powerful platform run by modern.
Music lovers and collectors have musical items and equipment with sentimental value. Unfortunately, getting good money for these items can be hard. Music lovers value anything about music so they are more than willing to pay more to get it.
Jukebox Swap is a web-based Platform/APP that allows anyone to register, upload, share, and sell their favorite music in any medium or equipment. It will be available in Google Playstore and iOS store and it’s compatible with different types of smart phone types and brands. Users will be able to sign up using SMS, social media, Email, etc.
Listing an item for sale is simple. The user selects the category for the item, so it can easily be found by buyers. They then upload an image of the item, give it a name, and then include the genre, location, and description. Users will be able to review any buyers or sellers and engage in instant chat with prospects.
The foundation of the Jukebox Swap is already completed. Spotlight Capital will also help support marketing campaigns to get more downloads. Data will be made available to investors on downloads, beta testing activities, and other progress
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events, or circumstances after the date of such statements.
SOURCE:
Spotlight Capital Holdings, Inc,
3723 San Gabriel Parkway Suite A
Pico Revira. CA 90660
info@spotlightcapitalholdings.com
Deshorn King
