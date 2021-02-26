Jukebox Swap Platform Helping Users Take Advantage of the Growing Demand for Vinyl Records
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Users can easily find vinyl records, CDs, 8 tracks, musical instruments, to buy, sell, or swap. Jukebox Swap’s users include a huge community of music lovers who appreciate specialized mediums in search of their favorite titles.
Spotlight Capital Holdings Inc (OTC.PK: SLCH) announces an update on its new music platform the Jukebox Swap app.
In the 1990’s vinyl records almost went into extinction, then in 2007 music purist who prefer the sound of vinyl created a new interest in the ownership of vinyl records and the vinyl record revolution was born. Despite the wide acceptance of online music streaming, this 100-year-old technology continues to grow with about 16.8 million LPs sold in the US in 2018 alone.
To help music lovers take full advantage of this growth, Jukebox Swap is introducing its marketplace app for all thing’s music. On our platform, users can buy, sell, and trade anything that is music related. It is also a place for music lovers to connect, network, share ideas, and discover amazing music that they wouldn’t be able to find anywhere else. The platform will also allow users the opportunity to discover amazing music that only collectors can exchange with others.
The comeback and growing popularity of vinyl records also make the Jukebox Swap platform relevant in this time of digital media. Individuals with a large collection of their grandparent’s vinyl records can upload the images of the items on the store and make money from others that are interested in that artist and/or music genre.
The swapping platform will allow the vinyl to get into the hands of those who appreciate them and will preserve them, which will increase value of each record as time passes.
Reports show the popularity of vinyl is mainly driven by sales of older albums from renown talent like Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, and Pink Floyd; which were released thirty years ago. Jukebox Swap users who pay attention to sales trends can use the information to know which vinyl albums in their collection are driving the most sales and profit from product that is more than likely sitting in a garage or attic.
Users will also take advantage of the ability to market products to anyone in the world, since Jukebox Swap is a global platform. The global marketplace through our platform will give users around the world access to a large and vast collection of buyers and sellers to interact with for exchange and transactions, which will become the number one location to look for vinyl and classic music media. Physical stores like Target and Walmart are starting to sell vinyl, but they only have limited titles. Also, general online stores like Amazon and classified listing sites pose a huge challenge for people whose only interest is to buy or sell vinyl records. Discovering great vinyl titles and music genre easily is another reason people are going to enjoy buying and selling on the Jukebox Swap app. The site is dedicated only to music-related items and gives those interested access to products they would not be able to find elsewhere. We look forward to completing development of Jukebox Swap and releasing it to the world.
For more information, please contact (321) 848-3437 or visit http://spotlightcapitalholdings.com/investorrelations.php.
Safe Harbor Statement This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events, or circumstances after the date of such statements.
Media Contact
Jukebox Swap
3723 San Gabriel River Parkway, Suite A
Deshorn king
Spotlight Capital Holdings Inc (OTC.PK: SLCH) announces an update on its new music platform the Jukebox Swap app.
In the 1990’s vinyl records almost went into extinction, then in 2007 music purist who prefer the sound of vinyl created a new interest in the ownership of vinyl records and the vinyl record revolution was born. Despite the wide acceptance of online music streaming, this 100-year-old technology continues to grow with about 16.8 million LPs sold in the US in 2018 alone.
To help music lovers take full advantage of this growth, Jukebox Swap is introducing its marketplace app for all thing’s music. On our platform, users can buy, sell, and trade anything that is music related. It is also a place for music lovers to connect, network, share ideas, and discover amazing music that they wouldn’t be able to find anywhere else. The platform will also allow users the opportunity to discover amazing music that only collectors can exchange with others.
The comeback and growing popularity of vinyl records also make the Jukebox Swap platform relevant in this time of digital media. Individuals with a large collection of their grandparent’s vinyl records can upload the images of the items on the store and make money from others that are interested in that artist and/or music genre.
The swapping platform will allow the vinyl to get into the hands of those who appreciate them and will preserve them, which will increase value of each record as time passes.
Reports show the popularity of vinyl is mainly driven by sales of older albums from renown talent like Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, and Pink Floyd; which were released thirty years ago. Jukebox Swap users who pay attention to sales trends can use the information to know which vinyl albums in their collection are driving the most sales and profit from product that is more than likely sitting in a garage or attic.
Users will also take advantage of the ability to market products to anyone in the world, since Jukebox Swap is a global platform. The global marketplace through our platform will give users around the world access to a large and vast collection of buyers and sellers to interact with for exchange and transactions, which will become the number one location to look for vinyl and classic music media. Physical stores like Target and Walmart are starting to sell vinyl, but they only have limited titles. Also, general online stores like Amazon and classified listing sites pose a huge challenge for people whose only interest is to buy or sell vinyl records. Discovering great vinyl titles and music genre easily is another reason people are going to enjoy buying and selling on the Jukebox Swap app. The site is dedicated only to music-related items and gives those interested access to products they would not be able to find elsewhere. We look forward to completing development of Jukebox Swap and releasing it to the world.
For more information, please contact (321) 848-3437 or visit http://spotlightcapitalholdings.com/investorrelations.php.
Safe Harbor Statement This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events, or circumstances after the date of such statements.
Media Contact
Jukebox Swap
3723 San Gabriel River Parkway, Suite A
Deshorn king
spotlight capital Holdings
+1 321 848 3437
email us here