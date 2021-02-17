Update for Roadway Restrictions in North Central Region

Clearfield, PA – As winter weather and icy conditions improve, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the status of restrictions on area roadways.

 I-80 from I-79 to I-99 in Centre County: Speed restriction of 45 miles per hour and commercial vehicles must move to the right lane remains. All other restrictions have been lifted.

 I-80 from I-99 in Centre County to I-180: Speed restrictions and Tier 1 restrictions remain in place.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and • Motorcycles.

 I-99 from PA Turnpike to I-80 in Centre County: All restrictions have been lifted.

 Route 322/22 from I-99 in Centre County through Juniata County: Speed reduction and commercial vehicles in the right lane only has been lifted.

