9:35 AM Update: Downed Utilities Closes Route 554 in Washington Township, Lycoming County

9:35 AM Update: Route 554 in Washington Township, Lycoming County is open.​

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Route 554 are closed from the intersection with Route 2004 (Spring Creek Road) to the intersection with Bower Road in Washington Township, Lycoming County, due to downed utilities.

Detour using local roadways in in place. • Route 554 southbound traffic - Spring Creek Road to Route 2001 (Elimsport Road). • Route 554 northbound traffic – Elimsport Road to Spring Creek or Elimsport Road to Route 15.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###