Restrictions Lifted in North Central Region

As winter weather and icy conditions continue to improve, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the status of restrictions on area roadways.

I-80 from I-79 to I-99 in Centre County: All restrictions have been lifted.

I-80 from I-99 in Centre County to I-180: All restrictions have been lifted.

I-99 from PA Turnpike to I-80 in Centre County: All restrictions have been lifted.

Route 322/22 from I-99 in Centre County through Juniata County: All restrictions have been lifted.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl.

