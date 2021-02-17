Erie Driver License Center Closed Wednesday

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that, due to a schedule power outage by Penelec, the PennDOT Driver License Center at 7200 Peach St., Suite 480, in Erie will be closed on Wednesday Feb. 17 along with some other businesses in the area.

Customers who have skills tests scheduled for Feb. 17 will be contacted by PennDOT staff to reschedule.

The Erie Driver License Center is expected to reopen on Feb. 18 at its normal time. The Erie Driver License Center’s hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM.

Customers in need of immediate products or photo services should visit the Meadville Driver License Center at 16942 Patricia Drive, Meadville. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM.

Customers may obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

Media contact: Diego Sandino, dsandino@pa.gov or 717-645-8296

# # #