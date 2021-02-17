Balligomingo Road Daytime Closure Begins March 1 for Two Months for Retaining Wall Replacement in West Conshohocken Borough

King of Prussia, PA – Balligomingo Road will be closed and detoured between Route 23 (Front Street) and Portland Road in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, beginning Monday, March 1, for retaining wall replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced. The closure will be in place weekdays and possibly Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM through early May.

During this daytime operation, Balligomingo Road through traffic will be detoured over Route 23 (Front Street/Schuylkill River Road) and Route 320 (Swedeland Road/Holstein Road). Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work of area. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PennDOT’s project to stabilize, restore and improve flood-damaged sections of Balligomingo Road was completed on September 18, 2020. The highway was reopened while work could be scheduled by a private property owner atop the slope area to construct a support of excavation and retaining wall at the upper portion of the slope to prevent soil erosion on Balligomingo Road.

